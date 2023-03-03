Hidden Ferrari. There is scope to do better. All of this is probably true. Charles Leclerc himself has admitted that the Prancing Horse has yet to show his full potential, but the well-founded suspicion is that even the main rivals have yet to do the same.

At the end of the first day of the track in Sakhir, Ferrari took the fourth fastest time with the Monegasque, just under half a second behind the surprising Aston Martin AMR23 of Fernando Alonso.

On the flying lap, Ferrari certainly didn’t take advantage of the more powerful mapping of the 066/7 engine, which Haas did instead: it is enough to appreciate the excellent result on the flying lap of the returning Nico Hulkenberg, who stopped a few thousandths from the red number 16.

Leclerc himself, at the end of Free Practice 2 of the Bahrain Grand Prix, said he was satisfied with the set-up of the SF-23, much closer to his driving preferences than it was a week ago in the three days of testing always in Sakhir.

“The feeling with the car is better than what I had in testing. In testing it was very inconsistent, but also because of how we put the car on track, because we tried so many things last week, so I didn’t have a long time to sew the car on myself”.

“Today, however, I was able to do it and it went very well. On the other hand, we had some confirmations, we saw what we had already noticed, i.e. it seems that Red Bull is a little ahead of everyone else. Aston Martin also seems very strong “So we have to wait and see. For the moment we still have to focus on ourselves, look for some performance over the night and hopefully do great qualifying tomorrow.”

The race pace shown by Verstappen and Alonso also sounded the alarm at Ferrari. Leclerc, smiling and (partly) joking, said he hoped that what we saw today is valid only for the track located in Bahrain, but also that the AMR23s may be less fast tomorrow than what we saw today.

“I hope that the pace of Red Bull and Aston Martin is only as strong on this track (laughs, ed). To be honest, I don’t know. It’s still too early. Maybe Aston Martin was stronger today than it was it will be tomorrow. But we don’t know. It’s just my thought”.

Finally, Leclerc candidly stated that Ferrari may not have the adequate performance to aim for pole tomorrow. If this were to be the case, Ferrari would find itself in a situation diametrically opposite to what was seen at the start of the 2022 World Championship. But this would be nothing more than the beginning of a long and exhausting season, where development capacity will make the difference.

“I don’t think Ferrari has the right performance to take pole, but we can be in the top positions. But even if we’re not the strongest, we’ll have to try to take advantage of all the opportunities we’ll have this weekend.”

“I think Ferrari still has a lot of work to do in terms of race pace. But it’s also difficult to understand what the others are doing. We know what we’re doing, we know we have a bit of a margin, but we have to wait for Sunday and try to improve.” concluded Leclerc.