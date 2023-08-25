On paper, Zandvoort shouldn’t have been a too favorable track for Ferrari, but probably no one would have expected to find the two SF-23s even outside the top 10 at the end of the first day of practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

After a morning spent doing tests partly related to the future, with Robert Shwartzman on the track in place of Carlos Sainz, we expected to see a Red redemption in FP2, but that wasn’t the case. It is true that the gap from the leader is just half a second and that the gaps are really minimal between all the cars, but Charles Leclerc finds himself only in 11th position. However, he didn’t seem too pessimistic at the end of the day, speaking of great room for improvement.

“It didn’t go well, we had various difficulties. In FP2 we went in the right direction, but we have to take another step tomorrow. However, it must be said that we are all very close, so improving by two or three tenths we could be third or fourth. The feeling was not good, there is a big margin for improvement, but we have to understand what was wrong for tomorrow” said Leclerc.

“I think it’s a question of fine tuning, because between FP1 and FP2 we made some small changes and we moved in the right direction. So we have to do the same thing for tomorrow,” he added.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

In fact, the Monegasque doesn’t seem to be shelving the idea of ​​making a good climb up the standings in tomorrow’s qualifying. Obviously, however, you need to find the right countermoves at the setting level to do it.

“In qualifying I’ll definitely take a few more risks than today. Now it’s just a matter of putting the car in the right window, and we haven’t succeeded yet. But I have a pretty clear idea of ​​what I want from the car, so we have to find the right set-up to get around our problems. But I’m confident, because we’re usually good at it. We just need to take a step and tomorrow will be better.”

The curious thing is that the Dutch track, as well as bringing everyone closer together, also gave us some surprises. For example, in front of everyone there is not Red Bull, but McLaren with Lando Norris, even if by a handful of thousandths. And in third position is Williams with Alex Albon. But even this does not seem to have surprised Leclerc too much.

“Things go like this this year, we are all very close. When someone manages to bring out the full potential of their car, they put themselves behind everyone except Red Bull. This weekend so far we have not maximized our package and we are not not even in the top 10, while tomorrow we could be in the top 3 if we do a good job with the set-up. It’s up to us to do a good job.”