“To beat the Red Bulls on this track we need a perfect weekend.” This is what Charles Leclerc expressed himself before even taking to the track for the F1 Australian GP at Albert Park, a track that in his young career he had only faced in 2018 with Alfa Romeo and the following year in 2019. A track according to him that he does not feel particularly in his races even if it should not be forgotten that at his debut in red he seriously embarrassed the pit wall, asking to be able to step over Vettel, of which he felt (and was noticed) faster. Not bad considering Seb had won the last two editions!