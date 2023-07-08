The first day of free practice didn’t go quite as Charles Leclerc had hoped due to a technical problem with the electrical part which forced him to remain stationary for the entire second free practice session without being able to get on track.

A not insignificant problem, which required the mechanics to replace a large part of the car in order to be able to resolve the fault. However, the Monegasque is convinced that everything should be in order for tomorrow’s sessions, when the rain should come and disrupt the work done by the teams on Friday.

“There was a small problem with the car, but that’s how it went. The team figured out what went wrong and we changed pretty much everything on the car. Everything should be ok by tomorrow.”

Ferrari SF-23 detail Photo by: George Piola

“It was an electrical problem, although it shouldn’t have any influence on our weekend, of course except for the fact that we couldn’t ride in FP2, which is a shame because that’s when we prepare for the race. race and Sunday looks dry, so it will be a bit like going to an unfamiliar area. Everything should be different for tomorrow with the arrival of the rain, we’ll see”

In fact, not being able to lap, the Monegasque lost the most indicative session on Friday, with temperatures more similar to those realistically encountered in the race and with the tire applied from FP1. Net of this, Leclerc still tried to look at the glass as half full, emphasizing that the feeling in the first session seemed promising and that, at least over the flying lap, the car seems to be able to fight for the upper areas of the standings.

For FP2 he planned to test some small set-up changes, including the beam wing that Sainz had tested in the first free practice session to make a comparison, but the problem nevertheless forced him to have to look from the pits.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We learned something in FP1 anyway, we made some changes for the second session, which we couldn’t test. It’s a shame. “I think we’re strong over the flying lap, but we suffer a little more over the long run. In FP2 with Carlos, in FP1 with me too, it’s difficult to make comparisons because everyone was on different schedules, but obviously the pace Carlos showed in FP2 shows where we are. I think that’s where we have to work, because we’re a little behind on race pace”

The big unknown for tomorrow seems to be the arrival of the rain and there is great attention around the performance of the Monegasque, who has shown some weakness in recent rounds in mixed conditions, without finding the right confidence at the wheel. In any case, Leclerc worked intensely with the engineers to try to understand what could be improved, so in the event of rain it could be a test bench to test these changes to the driving level: “Let’s see how tomorrow goes, because in the last few races I struggled in these conditions, but I’ve worked a lot on this aspect, so I’m confident it will get better.”