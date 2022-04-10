Leclerc flies to 71 points at +34 on Russell

Pole position, victory and super fastest lap: a fabulous Charles Leclerc dominates the weekend in Australia and takes his second seasonal success, sending the Ferrari team and people to ecstasy. The Monegasque finishes ahead of Perez’s Red Bull and Russell’s Mercedes, while Max Verstappen is forced to the second ‘zero’ in three races due to a retirement due to problems with his car. Too bad for Sainz’s other Ferrari, out after a couple of laps due to an off-track exit.

Great extension at the top of the drivers’ championship for Leclerc, which flies to 71 points at +34 on Russell, which overtakes the retired Sainz and Verstappen in one fell swoop. In two weeks it will be ‘red tide’ in Imola for a Ferrari that is literally flying and making people dream at the start of the season. At the start Leclerc and Verstappen maintain their respective positions, but immediately behind an excellent Hamilton takes third place with a double overtaking on Perez and Norris, also overtaken by Russell.

Further back Sainz has a terrible start with the other Ferrari even slipping into 14th place, but the strategy of starting with a harder tire did not pay off and the Spaniard finished his race prematurely due to a long stretch during the second lap. After the Safety-Car Leclerc starts hammering with super times and gains about 7 seconds on Verstappen, maintained even after the first pit stop waltz: the Monegasque however doesn’t have time to get back on track that Vettel hits the wall and forces the second entry of the Safety-Car.

All the gaps are therefore canceled out and Leclerc is forced to ‘rebuild’ his race, but in a few laps the Ferrari driver regains all 7 seconds. In the meantime, he climbs to the podium area Mercedes by Russell, favored by the crash of the German’s Aston Martin, but quickly recovered by Perez’s Red Bull. The sensational twist arrives during lap number 39, when Verstappen is forced to retire due to mechanical problems on his car, leaving the way free to a Leclerc who in the final also places a sensational fast lap, closing another perfect weekend.