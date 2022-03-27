For a whisker. He must have thought this Charles Leclerc at the end of the race, once he crossed the line. Just half a second behind Max Verstappen relegated him to second place, after overtaking the Dutchman who arrived three laps from the end of the expected 50.

The Ferrari driver controlled almost the entire race, but Max Verstappen took advantage of the Virtual Safety Car triggered by two failures on Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine and the delta granted by the same to recover tenths on his rival before the restart.

Verstappen, 1 “7 behind before the Virtual Safety Car, then found himself at 1” 1 and at that point managed to enter the DRS area. Leclerc defended himself very well in Verstappen’s first attack, granting him the first position at the last corner and then mocking the Red Bull driver at the end of the straight.

This, however, was not enough: “I tried to mock Max by letting him go through the last corner and I managed to get DRS to pass him back on the straight. This, however, was not enough to win. But I really enjoyed it in this one. race, they are tough but fair battles. All races should be like that, “Leclerc said at the end of the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the second occasion. Verstappen learned his lesson and passed Leclerc at the end of the straight. It seemed done, but Leclerc was very good at staying behind the world champion’s RB18 and retrying the attack even though the rival’s car was – by set-up chosen – much faster than the F1-75.

With one lap from the end, however, an accident at the first corner between Lance Stroll and Alexander Albon forced the stewards to display the yellow flags and clip their wings to the last possible attack by Leclerc, which seemed really within his reach. This froze the positions, with Verstappen crossing the line first, with a margin of half a second over Leclerc.

“I am obviously disappointed because I would have liked to win, but we lacked something”, acknowledged Lerclerc speaking of the final duel with the Dutchman from Red Bull. “Between me and Max there were very different set-up configurations. We were very strong in the corners, while they were very strong on the straights. We, on the other hand, were heavier and slower in the straights. That’s why I struggled so much to keep him behind. it went like this, he did a great job and won. It was a good race “.

Finally, Leclerc spoke about the relationship with Verstappen, which is one of mutual respect. A nice way to face this new challenge, but the fear is that, with the rest of the World Championship, if the races are often to the last breath, something could change.

“There has always been respect between us. Especially when you finish races like these. I pushed like I have rarely done until now, to the limit. We took risks until the end and that’s why there is respect, but I am disappointed not to have won “, concluded the Ferrari driver.