Charles Leclerc revealed today to Spielberg that there has been a preamble relating to the renewal of his contract with Ferrari which will expire at the end of next season. The topic emerged commenting on what Carlos Sainz recently declared (in an interview granted to Motorsport.com) in which the Spaniard underlined that he wanted to know his future before the start … he Continue reading
#Leclerc #Contract #Lets #start #talking #slowly..
defense vs. Millionaires: don’t miss the goals of the match
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply