The Monegasque of Ferrari is not having a happy moment. Music has thus become a way to process one’s feelings. But Charles assures: “I don’t feel like an artist”

Federico Mariani

Charles Leclerc he certainly didn’t experience a memorable start to the 2023 season in F1. Just 10 points won by the Monegasque from Ferrari in the first three races, conditioned by two withdrawals: the first due to an engine problem in Bahrainthe second for a contact with LStroll reeds in Australia after three bends. The disappointment suffered in Melbourne prompted Leclerc to let off steam with music, his great passion in addition to engines. The result is AUS23 (1:1)Charles’ first single released on various platforms.

the initiative — Leclerc made the news known to fans with his Instagram stories. Through short clips posted on social media, the Ferrari driver made parts of the piece heard, 4 minutes and 11 seconds long and performed on the piano, with the addition of the violin in post-production. Leclerc told where this idea came from: “I dare not define myself as an artist in any way. At the time, as you know, I really like playing the piano. This is how my first song was born” And again on Spotify: “I’m excited about share with you a piece made on the piano. It’s a project I was working on, born out of a passion for music and the desire to get away from the races or between one GP and another. I created this piece on the Australian GP and it’s that’s why it’s called AUS23 (1:1). A denomination adopted with my team. I thought it was a nice connection to the world of racing”. See also Woman misses her flight for mistaking Adam Levine for a soccer player from Mexico

yellow — The song, available on multiple platforms, from YouTube to Spotify, was immediately successful among fans. However a few hours after posting. A little whodunit occurred, with the song being removed followed by a re-release. Leclerc reassured the fans, explaining that it was a technical problem. In any case, the initiative seems to be going full steam ahead, with Charles promoting the project by providing further guidance to followers on where and how to enjoy his music. On this occasion it was a disappointment that prompted him to compose. Ferrari fans are hoping the next track is inspired by a victory.