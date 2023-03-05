For Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, this was the worst way to start the 2023 Formula 1 season. The SF-23 number 16 went out in the second part of the race. It was the control unit that betrayed her.

A bitter retirement, while the Monegasque was in third position, took away a podium that the excellent Fernando Alonso would hardly have taken away from him, given the enormous margin he had.

But in Ferrari there are alarms, they are full-blown and they hurt. First of all seeing the enormous advantage that the Red Bulls have shown on the race pace compared to the Ferraris and all the others. Second, but no less important, the red reliability light, lit once again with the SF-23 which, at its first appearance, fell silent in the second part of the race.

The SF-23 was good in qualifying and improved a lot on the straights. But traction, tire management and race pace are topics that Red Bull masters with authority and authoritativeness, building a margin in the race that today seems difficult to fill in just a few races.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, who spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport Italia after retiring, spoke candidly not so much about his race, but about what is wrong, about what appeared obvious to everyone although Ferrari, yesterday, had sacrificed part of Q3 to give Charles one more chance in the race. All useless, all in vain.

“We weren’t fast in the race compared to Red Bull and we have to talk about them because that’s our goal. In terms of performance in the race, we weren’t there this weekend,” admitted Leclerc.

“We have to make progress from this point of view. We’re too far away. Red Bull must have found something because you’ve never seen cars so close in qualifying that then gives a second in the race.”

“We are 1″ behind the lap, they make another category. So we have to work, find something, because otherwise we’ll struggle,” concluded the Ferrari driver.