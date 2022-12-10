The last official appearance of 2022 saw a somewhat tired Charles Leclerc. Resuming activity on the track to complete the Pirelli tests scheduled at Fiorano was no walk in the park. “It’s really strange – explained Charles – it hasn’t been that long since the last race, but once I got back from Abu Dhabi I mentally disconnected. When I got back to the car it felt like I had to get used to everything again but in the end the test went well. We did a lot of testing and it was positive.”

After the tests Leclerc remained in Italy, and attended the FIA ​​Gala held yesterday in Bologna, where he was awarded the place of honor in the 2022 World Championship. Charles looked back on his season, commenting on Mattia’s recent departure Binotto and the Ferrari to come. “I have confidence in the choices of John (Elkann) and Benedetto (Vigna)”, he concluded, then after the last usual photos the switch went to ‘off’. It’s time to recharge your batteries.

In the end you managed to end a very long season by placing yourself between the two Red Bull drivers. Is it still cause for satisfaction?

“Not much, actually. Looking back on the season, I think there were a lot of positives, especially considering that we were coming from two very difficult years for the team. It wasn’t so obvious that we would be able to take a step forward of this magnitude and find myself second in the drivers’ championship as well as second in the constructors’ championship. This is something that makes me happy, but continuing with the analysis there was the central part of the season which proved to be very frustrating because we weren’t able to put everything together on Sunday. And it was frustrating. So I have mixed feelings about this season. Second place is good enough but I hope there can be another step forward in 2023”.

In that middle part of the season that you described, how difficult was it to keep your frustrations under control?

“In the heat of the moment, in the current season, the pace of the races requires you to move on immediately, and that’s a good thing. After the end of the championship, you always sum things up a bit, and if I think back to the season today, maybe I feel a little more frustrated. But it wasn’t so difficult during the year”.

Summing up, the F1-75 still has nine pole positions, which suggests that it was still a very fast single-seater…

“With new tires and low fuel it was a really strong car. The feeling I felt was very good, but on Sunday we struggled more, especially with tire degradation, we spent a lot trying to put the car in the conditions to manage the tyres, let’s say we often paid a steep price in competition. Let’s say a very, very fast car on Saturday, a little more difficult to understand on Sunday”.

You have three victories. Looking back now, is there one of these blockbusters that you enjoyed the most?

“Probably the victory in Austria, on a Sunday where everything went well. I was coming from not exactly positive weekends, and for this reason it was a success that I really appreciated. We confirmed excellent tire management as well as an excellent pace from the first to the last lap one”.

Do you think the team will be able to compete in the 2023 world challenge?”

“That’s the goal, and we’re all working in that direction. Obviously the last few weeks have been a bit difficult, at the moment we are in a transitional period. But I have full faith in Benedetto and John, they will make the right decision, and I’m sure that in 2023 there will be another step forward with the hope of getting closer to the goal we all want in the team, which is to be world champions”.

How did you react when you learned that Mattia Binotto would no longer be at the helm of the team?

“Mattia called me to let me know that he would stop, and for my part I respect his decision. I can only thank him, he believed in me right from the start, confirming his trust in him with a very long contract. Before being team principal he was part of the Scuderia for many years and contributed to the team’s success, so I wish him the best. Now it’s up to us to focus on the future, try and make the right choices to be able to make life at Red Bull harder next season.”

Who do you expect to see at the helm of the team? Do you have your own list of names?

“I don’t want to comment. Obviously it’s not my decision, it concerns John and Benedetto. In the team we are just trying to focus on our work on the simulator to have the best possible racing car for next year, and I repeat, the decision will be up to them ”.

In Formula 1 we often hear that a new team principal needs a three-year plan. Are you a little worried about this potential scenario?

“I don’t know, from personal experience I’ve never experienced a change of team principal within the team I’m racing for. It will probably be some time before a new figure gets comfortable with the system and in this case, with Ferrari. But I think that if everything is done right, the work on the track won’t be affected. I’m pretty sure it will be a smooth transition.”

Do you think that a figure like Fred Vasseur could adapt well to a role of this magnitude…

“Ferrari is a team very different from any other. I can only comment on my personal experience with Fred which was obviously good. I’ve already worked with him in the minor categories, he believed in me and we’ve always had a good relationship. But this aspect will not influence the decisions. Fred has always been very direct and very honest, which I’ve always appreciated. But I repeat, we have to wait for the decisions that will be taken soon ”.

Are you confident in the new car?

“Yes, I’m confident because we’re doing a lot of work on the simulator. In recent months we have tried to understand what the weak points of the 2022 car were in order to improve for the 2023 car. Mattia is also there at the moment, he is still at the office, working and trying to help the team prepare for the 2023 season”.

Do you expect Mercedes, or another team, to have their key victory as early as 2023?

“I think Mercedes will be in the fight. I saw how much they were able to improve from the first to the last race of 2022, and I think they understand what they did wrong. That’s why I think next season will see a three-way fight.”