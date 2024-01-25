The joke comes spontaneously: Leclerc at Ferrari indefinitely. In reality, there is a term in the third contract that Charles signed with the Scuderia, but it was decided not to communicate it. The hypothesis remains that of a three-year agreement.

“I am very happy to continue wearing the Scuderia Ferrari suit in the coming seasons too – commented Leclerc – This team is my second family, ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and together we fought together in the adversity and written unforgettable pages over the past five years.”

“However, I believe that the best is yet to come and I can't wait to start this season to try to make the team progress further and put us in a position to be competitive at every race. My dream remains to win the title with Ferrari and I am I'm sure that in the years that await us together we will be able to get some great satisfaction and give the fans something to rejoice about.”

Leclerc's contract extension is a piece that fills in Frederic Vasseur's mosaic. “Charles' bond with the Scuderia goes beyond that of a driver with his team – commented the team principal – Leclerc has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, since before he wore the tracksuit with the Prancing Horse”.

“The DNA of our company as well as its values ​​are part of him and it was therefore natural to agree on the renewal of our collaboration. We know his incessant desire to overcome his limits and we appreciate his great ability to duel and overtaking in the race”.

“We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his decision and commitment will be elements that can make the difference to the goals we want to achieve.”