As in Bahrain Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen also in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah they did not spare themselves in a beautiful duel that made the final of the race incandescent. The Virtual Safety Car made necessary for the stop on the track of Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren allowed Verstappen to get closer in the final and not to pay too much in T1, the partial that used Leclerc to enhance the qualities of the Ferrari F1-75 and stretch on the Red Bull RB18 of the Dutch.

LAP 43/50 And brake! Both Leclerc and Verstappen try to avoid being ahead at the DRS detection line Leclerc still leads this race

With the DRS available in the following sections, more favorable to Verstappen for the unloaded set-up, the reigning champion positioned himself in the exhausts of the same age and an exciting fight began. Max immediately moved on to the last corner, a lure launched by Leclerc who then passed his rival using the DRS taken by letting the Dutch pass. The next lap Verstappen did not want to fall into Leclerc’s trap, which slowed down a lot before the detection point, with both drivers have arrived at the blockade before Curve-1.

On the third occasion, when Leclerc had no other tactics to surprise Verstappen, Max passed on the starting straight. Leclerc was then unable to respond in the three laps still available also because the yellow flags in the first sector due to a contact between Albon and Stroll with Albon then stopped did not allow the use of the DRS in the first area in which the movable aileron it could be opened. Via radio Leclerc was a gentleman towards Verstappen: “Congratulations to Max, nice duel. We lacked something “. Ferrari had a heavier set-up and Red Bull’s hard tires did not drop as well as the midsize for VSC. A weekend of balance where in the end the episodes rewarded Verstappen, who with Leclerc again gave birth to an exhilarating duel like in Bahrain. With still 21 races on the calendar, 2022 promises to be as wonderful as 2021, if not more.