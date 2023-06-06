To respond to the bad weather emergency that hit Emilia-Romagna in the last weeks of May, several companies have decided to support the local authorities and populations through a donation or by promoting a fundraiser.

Both Ferrari and Formula 1 announced that they would donate one million euros to the Region, while the Piaggio Group and Aprilia donated the sum of 10 euros for each fan who showed up at Misano for the traditional “Aprilia All Stars” event , to which must be added the proceeds of the numerous fundraising initiatives that brought the final figure to 200,000 euros.

In the world of motorsport, drivers have also tried to do their part, such as Charles Leclerc, who has decided to auction off his race kit used in the Monaco Grand Prix. A special kit, made specifically for the home appointment, with which 358,000 euros were raised to be donated to those who need it most.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The Bell HP77 helmet worn by the Monegasque during the entire weekend of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, which recalls the layout worn by his father, was sold for 255 thousand euros, while the suit which incorporates the colors of the Monegasque flag was purchased for a figure of 51 thousand euros. Shoes and gloves, also specially made for the home match with a red and white livery, were sold for a total of 52,000 euros. Each of the four lots was signed by Leclerc himself, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Leclerc then thanked those who took part in the auction via a post on social media: “Thanks to all the people who participated in the auction. 358,000 euros is an incredible figure and I’m sure they will help many people. Thanks to all”.