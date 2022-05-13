Ua stalked in the park to complete the filming day with the livery without the Russian sponsor: Charles Leclerc covered the allowed 100 km with “demo” tires yesterday morning at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, strictly behind closed doors. For the Monegasque leader of the championship, the Lombard track evokes sweet memories: here on 8 September 20189 he conquered pole position and victory, his second in Ferrari after the one he won the week before in Spa. It was the second filming day of the year, after that of Montmeló before the pre-season tests and having decided to carry it out on the very fast Brianza track, it undoubtedly helped the Cavallino technicians to collect data in view of the introduction of the important package of developments planned for the next world championship event, the Spanish GP , which will take place on Sunday 22 May.