Alfa Romeo and Sauber, a story that has lasted for some years now and will continue into 2023. This was announced by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Italian company.

“I signed the renewal for the 2023 season this morning,” Alfa Romeo’s CEO told Reuters news agency. “Every year we evaluate the situation. If in the future we realize that we are no longer interested in Formula 1 or that there will be no returns on our investments, we will see what to do. But everything will be done in an orderly manner.”

Learned himself, over the last few weeks, had explained to Motorsport.com what kind of partnership it was – both and will be – between Alfa Romeo and Sauber. This is a double governance that helps Alfa to be recognized as a constructor in F1 without, however, the financial outlay that other teams have.

“I believe the current system has the best return on earth on the investment that has been made. It may be surprising, but I repeat: it is the best investment in the world.”

“We have invented with our colleagues at Sauber a new business model in which there is a double governance between us. We know this perfectly. Let’s say that Vasseur manages the team from the beginning and we are not derailed, even if we have spent moments. difficult “.

“Like Alfa Romeo, we are supporting them and doing everything we can to support development. We have to progress year after year, race after race, even if in some cases we struggle. And that’s it.”

Alfa Romeo supports Sauber, but the latter has full control of the situation and of the choices on a sporting level. Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of the team, can thus decide independently, always taking into account the goals set by the Milanese team.

“We are not part of a long-term commitment, we are not stuck for years. So, to be clear, any engine deal, anything in terms of partnership is handled by Frédéric Vasseur and Sauber, in the best interest of Sauber.”

Alfa Romeo’s interest is to have a return on investment every year and progress in terms of performance every year. That’s all. The rest I would say is completely separate “, learned learned.