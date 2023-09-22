Daniel RIcciardo followed AlphaTauri in the double Asian trip of Formula 1 which saw it race first in Singapore and then, this weekend, in Suzuka. But his convalescence is not over yet.

The Australian driver is recovering from a broken hand suffered in an accident that occurred during the weekend of the Dutch Grand Prix, on the Zandvoort track. From that moment on he had to hand over the wheel to rookie Liam Lawson, who was able to bring AlphaTauri to the points in Singapore, breaking the Top 10 drought that had lasted since the Belgian Grand Prix.

Daniel got injured just under a month ago, but he’s not ready yet. The team’s initial ideas saw Ricciardo returning as a starter on the AT04 during the trip to Asia, but the fracture still needs time to heal and be as solid as possible.

For this reason, Liam Lawson will have other races ahead of him in which he will be able to demonstrate his worth and will almost certainly also be a starter at the Qatar Grand Prix in Losail, the next round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri’s director of on-track engineering, took stock of Ricciardo’s situation and that of Lawson: “Daniel is still going through the recovery phase. There is therefore talk of still some time before we see him again in car. We don’t want to set any goals, even though his recovery is going well. We plan to do some simulator work before he comes back.”

“I think both on our part and on his part there is no rush to get him back. The worst thing would be to bring him back before he has healed properly and cause problems.”

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The simulator is a great way to get him used to the car, because it imitates it quite well with loads, etc… I think the final decision will be more up to Daniel than us. He will know better than anyone else how the pain goes and How’s his recovery going? We’re not putting pressure on him to come back. At the moment we have a good roster of three riders, so there’s no rush.”

Liam Lawson’s performances are convincing AlphaTauri and also Red Bull, but for next year there will still be no place in Formula 1 for the New Zealander. The Faenza team is about to announce the renewals for 2024 of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. With Sergio Perez also under contract for next season, Red Bull will also have no place for Lawson.

This means that Liam will be forced to return to the bench for a season and wait for his chance in 2025, when he will most likely become a starter in AlphaTauri.

“Liam is part of the Red Bull family. I think there is only one seat left available (the one in Williams, now Sargeant, ed.) and we have already loaned drivers to other teams in the past”, declared Christian Horner. “We did it with Sainz, when we sent him on loan to Renault. But I think that next year Liam won’t race in Formula 1. So he will have a lot to do with other things.”

“Now we have a luxurious problem. We have three drivers in AlphaTauri. Obviously it’s a team problem, but there are three great drivers and it’s a big headache. Liam is already a driver who can fit in F1, of course. And he will be one again sooner or later. Whether he has to wait or not, he is still proving to be a talent for the future”, concluded the Red Bull team principal.