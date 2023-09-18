Finally AlphaTauri can say it has more points than drivers employed during this season. Liam Lawson erased this ungenerous phrase that arose after Daniel Ricciardo’s injury by scoring points at the Singapore Grand Prix.

At Marina Bay, with Yuki Tsunoda still forced to retire in the first meters of the grand prix, it was up to the debutant and Ricciardo’s replacement to keep the flag of the team based in Faenza flying high, moving its ranking in a vital way.

In truth, things didn’t go well once the traffic lights went out. For the second consecutive round, Lawson was the author of a reviewable start, in which he lost at least a couple of positions. At that point he was forced to extract the maximum from the AT04, which had improved in recent outings, finishing ninth under the checkered flag.

“I get the starts wrong and it’s something I have to solve. Because I’ve been getting them wrong for two weekends in a row and I practically lose at least a couple of positions every time. That’s making my life more difficult. That’s my main problem in competition”.

“For the rest, I think I got the most out of the car. We didn’t have a great race pace. If I have to be honest, that’s what we lack most in the race. We knew from Friday that it would be difficult, because we had already realized that we had that problem. But we tried to fix things as best we could, so I really think the team managed to maximize its potential.”

Lawson’s first points came in the third race of his Formula 1 career, the second full weekend after Monza. Marina Bay is a more complex track than the Brianza one and the result obtained is a very important brick in the foundations that could support him over the next few months and lead him to being a starter in AlphaTauri starting from next season.

“I love being in Formula 1. I’m just trying to take as many opportunities as I can in this window [in cui Ricciardo è infortunato]. I’ll try to maximize everything I can.”

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Honestly, I still don’t know if I’ll have a chance to race as a starter with AlphaTauri next season. At the moment that’s not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on bringing home the best in every session. When I finish this period and Daniel returns, then I hope to look back and feel like I gave everything I could. But the point is, it’s up to them [Red Bull] decide, not me.”

Lawson will also race as a starter at the wheel of one of the two AT04s at the Japanese Grand Prix, once again alongside Yuki Tsunoda. This was announced by Peter Bayer, CEO of AlphaTauri, on Servus TV. Evidently Daniel Ricciardo has not yet recovered from the hand injury suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

“I would love to race at Suzuka!”, said Lawson at the end of the race, before hearing about Bayer’s words. “Obviously I have more experience on that track than I had here in Singapore, I know it better. So it would be fantastic to drive there.”

Red Bull, which for some time has no weapons – read ‘young drivers’ – in its quiver to launch into AlphaTauri and then try to bring them to the senior team, is carefully and closely observing this brief adventure of Lawson with the Faenza team.

It is no coincidence that Christian Horner, team principal of the team based in Milton Keynes, wanted to say words for the driver who is part of the Red Bull academy and who could have a future, perhaps as early as 2024, with the team which will be directed by Laurent Mekies from next season.

“I think Liam has done a great job. I mean, obviously he’s a Red Bull Racing driver on loan to AlphaTauri, like all the drivers, and I think he’s done an impressive job, considering the circumstances in which he was thrown into the car and on a very demanding track. I think he did a great job.”