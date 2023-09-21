“Honestly, I have no idea.” It’s a Liam Lawson uncertain about his future. He answers every question related to 2024 in a systematic way, making it clear how many doubts still circulate about his name regarding the next season.

From Zandvoort until today the New Zealand driver has been the revelation of the season. Well done in Monza, excellent in Singapore, where he managed to bring home the first points of his Formula 1 career with AlphaTauri, a team in a serious performance crisis which gives further value to his results obtained so far.

However, there are beginning to be shadows regarding his future in Formula 1. According to what was gathered by Motorsport.com, AlphaTauri would be about to renew the contracts of its regular drivers, namely Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season.

By doing so, Lawson would find himself without a seat for next season and, in all likelihood, would be forced to return to the role of third driver, reserve driver for both AlphaTauri – which will have a different name next year – and Red Bull Racing.

Lawson has already thought about this eventuality, but he was equally quick to state that he would not be happy with forced ‘relegation’ after having really tasted Formula 1 and having shown important things in his first outings in the top series of open-wheel motorsport.

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I wouldn’t be happy to go back to being a reserve driver, but obviously I know how difficult it is to get into Formula 1,” the New Zealand driver said candidly.

“I understand that it can be really difficult sometimes. So, obviously, what happens will happen, but I haven’t thought about these things too much. I’m just trying to make the most of this situation.”

Although, as mentioned, Tsunoda and Ricciardo seem one step away from signing a renewal with the Faenza team, Lawson thinks that after the Japanese Grand Prix there will be an opportunity for him to speak with the Red Bull leaders – because, remember, Liam is a Red Bull driver on loan to AlphaTauri – and better understand what his use will be next season.

“Of course there isn’t much time to think about this type of thing. Obviously, as I said, I want to be in Formula 1 and I’m trying to do everything to be there.”

“Now I have this opportunity and I’m giving everything to show that I deserve Formula 1. But yes, definitely discussions about the future will have to be had. And I believe that will happen after this weekend,” concluded Lawson.