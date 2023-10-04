Daniel Ricciardo is not ready yet. At the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, the 18th round of the 2023 World Championship, AlphaTauri will once again field Liam Lawson as starter.

The news is not at all surprising. It had been clear for some time that Ricciardo would need several weeks before the bone in his hand broken at the Dutch Grand Prix healed and he was ready to tolerate driving a Formula 1 car for an entire weekend.

AlphaTauri, however, is not unprepared, because Lawson has proven to be a top-level driver, capable of scoring points in a short time and will now have the chance to race at Losail to bring others home. The introduction of a package of innovations debuted by the Faenza team at the Japanese Grand Prix just under two weeks ago could prove to be a significant help.

“The experience in Japan was positive. The week was very, very busy with more media and events than ever before, but it was all a lot of fun and the weekend was enjoyable too,” he said the New Zealander on the eve of the Losail event.

“For the first time after Zandvoort, I got a good start in the race. I always knew what was missing. It was just a matter of putting the procedure together, which is very different from what I’m used to in Super Formula. It’s good that I have it done because it definitely helped me and now I will continue to work on it to continue to do it well.”

“Now let’s move on to Qatar. I don’t know how we will go there and how the updates will work. It’s difficult to say, because in Japan we struggled especially in high speed, in sector 1. We still have a lot to learn about our characteristics. We still have to learn about our new package and I’m not sure that Qatar is the type of circuit suitable for our car.”

“Learning takes time and in Qatar we will have more opportunities to try to get the most out of it. However, it is also a Sprint weekend, so, at the same time, this makes it quite complicated, especially in my situation. I have never driven here, so tackling a sprint weekend will be even more difficult.”

“Late last week I went around the Qatar circuit in the simulator. It’s a very fast, high-speed circuit and quite unique, and I haven’t seen many tracks like this, as there is only one low-speed corner in the whole circuit. track. The rest is just fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh gear, so I think it will be exciting to drive. With only one practice session, we drivers will have to know where to improve because the track will be faster at night, when it will do much more cold, and we’ll have to know exactly how to get everything out of the car. I expect it to be more difficult than the races we just had.”

“In Japan the news was made public that I would return to the reserve driver role for next year. Obviously, my goal is to be in Formula 1 full time, so as disappointing as that is, it’s still my goal. goal, and now it’s about making sure we can achieve it in the future. At the moment I still have the opportunity to continue to prove something and I will try to make the most of it.”

“For now, as long as it lasts, I will focus on this, and then, once I leave F1, I will focus completely on preparing for the last round of the Super Formula championship in Suzuka, on the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. It will be very It’s different to readjust to the car, but it was certainly useful to have done so many laps at Suzuka during the Grand Prix weekend,” concluded Lawson.