Mathias Lauda and Freddie Hunt protagonists of an endurance race to raise funds to donate to UNHCR, on the track where Lewis Hamilton’s talent blossomed. The myth of the 1976 F1 World Championship will relive on June 28, 2022 for a good cause

It will be a bit like a small revival of the historic 1976 F1 season. Then on the track there was a heated duel between Niki Lauda and James Hunt, with the Englishman from McLaren who eventually won the World Championship in the last rainy Fuji race, after the tragic Nurburgring fire for Lauda's Ferrari and the resounding retirement in the GP Japanese champion of the Austrian. This year, however, the children of the two world champions will compete on the track: Mathias Lauda against Freddie Hunt, ready to duel in a race organized specifically to raise funds for UNHCR, the institution within the UN that deals with refugees and wants to help Ukrainian refugees.

lauda-hunt, the initiative – The race, organized by eight-year-old go-karter Jarlath Sayer, will be held on June 28 in England, and will be an approach event to the Silverstone GP, scheduled for the following Sunday, July 3. It will be a three-hour race that will take place on the old Hamilton track from the beginnings: the "Rye House Kart Raceway" in Hoddesdon, north of London and 30 'away from Stevenage (Lewis' birthplace). Where there will be Hunt and Lauda jr, who will fight as their fathers did. Both young people were the protagonists of a documentary, Sons of Speed, which tells of being the children of two F1 champions. The 41-year-old Austrian has so far done better than the Englishman on the track, achieving his best results in the WEC, including first place in the Gte Am category in 2017, aboard an Aston Martin Vantage Gte, and two thirds places in 2015 and 2016. Same result achieved at the 12 Hours of Spa 2012.

hunt and the awkward father – Hunt jr, 34, said in the past that "being James's son ruined my career from the very beginning, because I had too much pressure on myself and I was forced to win." He today he runs in Elms, the European Le Mans Series, and is also co-host of the Amazon series Cars and Country. "We have a good relationship with Mathias – commented Freddie, in anticipation of the race at the end of June – We met for the first time in 2009, but then we only talked for five or 10 minutes, then we competed against each other. in 2014, when filming began on Sons of Speed". And again: "Even my dad and Niki were mates – concluded Hunt's son – Our rivalry is not the same as our parents, because we are not fighting for world championships, but at the event we will fight to win".