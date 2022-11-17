Berlin, Germany.- A few days before the last race of the year in Formula 1, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prixthe corridor of Germany, Mick Schumacherand the team haaswill be separated at the end of the current 2022 season. Guenther Steinerdirector of the team, thanked the pilot for his contribution during these two years of participation with the American team.

“I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team in recent years. Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with the Haas F1 Team, culminating in his early racing successes. score of Formula 1 earlier this season.” he stated.

“While they have chosen to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick (Schumacher) the best for the next steps in his career and beyond,” added Guenther Steiner.

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher himself shared a message on his social networks where he admitted to being disappointed because his stay in the Haas team will end at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, especially since he considered that his talent deserved a place on the grid of the Formula 1.

“This is going to be my last race with the Haas F1 Team. I do not want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed by the decision not to renew my contract. However I would like to thank both Haas F1 like Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.”

“Those years together have helped me mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got tough, I realized how much I love this sport. I learned a lot and now I know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for F1 and I will fight hard to get back on the starting grid,” the German wrote.

Mick Schumacher joined the Haas team in December 2020 having won the championship in the formula 2 in that precise year. He competed with Nikita Mazepin. This year he posted a best result of sixth place for the team in the Austrian GPa week after eighth place in Silverstone. He currently sits 16th in the drivers’ championship, with 12 points.

The rider who will occupy Mick Schumacher’s seat for the next Formula 1 periodization will be his compatriot Nicolas Hulkenberg, who was during the two years as a replacement driver for the Haas team. From 2023 he will be the new teammate of Kevin Magnussen.