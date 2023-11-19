It will be the best compromise that will make the difference, more than usual. The fifty laps scheduled today on the Las Vegas circuit present many unknowns, and obviously we are talking about tyres. The asphalt, new and very smooth, has not been treated with high-pressure water jets, a factor which, combined with track temperatures below twenty degrees, will create the natural habitat for the formation of graining. Riders will pay a high price in the event of lockups, because it will accelerate the process that leads to small pieces of the tire detaching, significantly impacting traction.

In this scenario the teams have some references that emerged in the long-runs done at dawn on Friday, but the race itself (lap after lap) will provide the exact picture. At the moment most of the teams, and Pirelli itself, are hypothesizing a race with two stops. At the start the most popular tire is the medium, but the compound that should provide the most protection from graining is the hard. The problem with ‘white’ tires is that they require several laps before reaching the ideal operating temperature, and this will force the teams to lengthen the first stint as much as possible since the undercut effect is actually negative.

Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and Haas have two sets of new hard tires available for both drivers, but in this group only Verstappen will be able to count two sets of mediums, the rest will have only one set. This aspect could play an important role, because if the race is confirmed at two stops, those who have only one set of mediums may have to use the hard also in the last stint, with all the problems related to the warm up. Unless the grip of the track confirms an important and progressive improvement, opening up the possibility of covering the last ten laps with a set of softs used for three laps in qualifying. At the start of the race the track conditions will be the same as those seen in the first laps of the FP1 and FP3 sessions. The rubber deposited in the first two days of activity on the track was regularly removed due to the reopening of the circuit to ordinary traffic and the subsequent cleaning after closure.

According to Pirelli’s simulations, the best performing strategy involves switching from the medium tires fitted at the start to the hard ones between the tenth and fifteenth laps, while the second set of ‘white’ tires should be fitted between the twenty-ninth and thirty-fourth laps. According to Pirelli, if the graining remains contained, a one-stop race could also be envisaged, with the transition from medium to hard between laps 20 and 24. It will be an option that the teams will evaluate during the first stint, observing the graining and performance decay.