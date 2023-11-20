F1 Las Vegas, the report cards of the promoted ones

1. Charles Leclerc. He does what he can, even more, on a treacherous Ferrari, which for the 19th time deceives him with pole and then leaves him in canvas pants on Sunday (or rather, this time on Saturday evening in Nevada). The final overtaking is a masterpiece of execution and courage, facilitated by a Perez who reached the peak of bottasization in battle. He overtakes a Red Bull three times in the usual race, which – from memory – has not suffered three clean overtakings on the track all year, leaving aside the starts. Honestly, I wouldn’t dwell too much on pole, because Las Vegas is a track with four straights and two cross corners, where the driver makes a relative difference. But you don’t often give four tenths to Max, and certainly the appetite for victory was considerable. With Leclerc we are always there to evaluate the would, the could, the strategy. In fact he always wins over the other, even when he doesn’t need it.

2. The miracle workers of curve-1. In particular, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll, who took advantage of the chaos at the start to immediately get into the top-10, a finish line they theoretically should have dreamed of, and not defended. Instead they were there from the start and took home a fourth and fifth place. They don’t do anything wrong, unlike others (Alonso, Sainz, Russell), and they are rewarded. Well done.

3. Sergio Perez. But not for the weekend, which if one were to evaluate it would not be among those promoted since the five-party era, but rather for the great performance in the Drivers Parade. Introduced by a guy dressed as a Forest Wizard, Checo he gets his name and surname shouted in his face, understanding absolutely nothing about what is happening, where he should go, whether the guy in question wants to approach him: he looks like a child who has just lost his mother.

F1 Las Vegas, the report cards of those who failed

3. FIA Max Verstappen. For once, come on. The excuse for putting him there is that by now he has got it into his head that he has to swallow everything up, as if overtaking were treason. I understand the aggressiveness at the start (but why did the greats of the past leave you something?) But bully Ocon because he got in front of him on the starting lap? Something similar had happened in Austria with Hamilton. Max does it and it’s unclear why, he won his third title eight months ago and he still has blood in his eyes.

2. FIA Stefano Domenicali. “Formula 1’s top priority is the safety of its drivers, employees and fans. Responsibility for overseeing a Formula 1 event falls on Formula 1 as the holder of the commercial rights to the sport, on the FIA ​​as the regulatory body and on the local organiser, in this case the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This is important…”. As? Did you fall asleep? Me too, while I was translating it. I won’t bore you any further by simply saying that Domenicali’s press release on Friday’s events contains 3,773 characters (including spaces) and 654 words. Beautiful words, well thought out and arrived 19 hours after the crime. Oh, isn’t there the most important one: “Excuse me”.

1. FIA. Well, gentlemen, here we are at the Mona Lisa of figurines. We will remember this weekend for a long time, fortunately in a cheerful way and not in a tragic way, as it could have been (en passant, in the last three race weekends between Jeddah and Las Vegas, the most dangerous circuits on the calendar, two went to hospital even for simple tests: why tempt fate?). In reality it is a first position that F1 as a whole could take: first “The most anticipated race of the year“, afterwards “The sporting event of 2023”, even “It’ll be better than the Super Bowl”, then a manhole stops you and from megalomania you find yourself on the ring road, the curses at the traffic lights, the traffic, the smog, the inevitable kebab shop on the right and the 90 on the left to remind you how stupid you are for staying there in the car. Of course, always less of an idiot than those who paid 15 million euros for a ticket, flight, food and hotel only to then see themselves evicted in hasty ways because finding someone in the profession among those who control the tracks for the FIA ​​is stuff for more than skilled solvers. Finding someone in Liberty Media who thinks about something other than money is more difficult than an embittered Bartezzaghi. Friday was the right compensation for this hubris, it’s a shame that the usual idiots who would like to see drivers and cars whizzing by get involved. As they say in their parts, bigger isn’t better.