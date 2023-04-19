Las Vegas prepares for Formula 1

It is one of the most anticipated events of the F1 2023 calendar: vegas, the city of sin. Formula 1 will whiz through the Nevada night between lights, casinos and a sea of glamorous November 18: it will be a Saturday evening, to further characterize a grand prix which at the moment has only patina and no history.

Work on the paddock

The official account of the Grand Prix shared some shots on social networks relating to the progress of the works of what will be the circuit paddock.

A glance inside the #LasVegasGP Paddock building 🔍 pic.twitter.com/6rse0aqN3V — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) April 17, 2023

Las Vegas, the circuit and the first problems

The one in Las Vegas will be a real street circuit, built – in part – on the legendary ‘strips‘, the main street of the city. The idea of ​​a GP to be held in the capital of sin and gambling has been teasing the Circus for years but it is only with Liberty Media and the explosion of F1 in the US market that the idea has become possible and feasible. F1 itself will be the promoter of the event, and Liberty Media is already rubbing its hands on the proceeds from the event, which promises to be the highest ever.

All right, then? Obviously behind the patina there are different complications. As happened with Miami, residents in Las Vegas are also making themselves heard, this time due to the massive works required by the GP, from the paddock to the resurfacing of the roads, to the point that Clark County E district commissioner Tick Segerblom admitted That “the first GP will be the hardest because we are learning how to do things including paving the road. There are some people who get upset about what happens but once we get down to business, we’ll make it right“.