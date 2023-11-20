AlphaTauri, the comeback among the manufacturers stops: zero points in Las Vegas

In football terms, it can be said that the match between AlphaTauri and Williams ended at 0-0 and therefore the race for seventh place among the constructors will be played in Abu Dhabi. Neither the Grove team nor the Faenza team scored points in Nevada: if Williams can complain about an unlucky Safety Car, the same cannot be said of theAlphaTauriwhich instead he never had the pace to enter the top-10 in Las Vegas. From the words of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda it emerges that the drivers could not achieve anything better than the 14th place of theHoney Badger (withdrawal for the Japanese driver, however, due to a suspected problem with the power unit).

Ricciardo’s words

“We knew we would struggle today at the start and on restarts, because this weekend we lacked something regarding the tires and their functioning on this slippery asphalt with low temperatures“.

“We thought we could get the tires working after a couple of laps and get back into the group, but we couldn’t. It’s not an excuse, it’s an aspect in which we had some shortcomings this weekend. Next week we will be back on track on a medium load circuit, so I’m optimistic. The next two days will be useful for rest and recovery”.

Tsunoda’s words

“We diversified the set-up between our cars and dared a little more with mine, but it still didn’t go well. I had a clean start and I’m happy to have stayed out of trouble; this allowed me to gain several positions, but unfortunately we didn’t have the pace to finish in the top-10. Today’s job didn’t pay off, but in the end it didn’t matter, because we had to pick up the car. Looking ahead to Abu Dhabi, we aim to score points. Anything can happen, we will do our best”.