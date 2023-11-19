After all the talk, the Las Vegas Grand Prix finally happened fun And worn out. The car with the best characteristics for the Nevada track, the Ferrari SF-23 competed against the one with the best characteristics absolutely, namely the Red Bull RB19. From this it is already clear that Red Bull’s true strength is to remain the performance reference, compared to a competition that instead alternates to challenge it depending on the characteristics of the individual tracks. However, the data tells us that this time Ferrari had a real possibility to beat Adrian Newey’s elusive car on the track.

First stint: with the average Ferrari the best car on the track

After the controversial start and the initial 2 second lead taken by Verstappen over Leclerc, the fear was that once again the Dutchman would fly away alone, but, somewhat surprisingly, the management of his RB19 of the front tires proved to be suboptimal. The additional heat cycle due to the initial Safety Car resulted in Verstappen encountering a graining ever increasing on the right front, with performance starting to decline very rapidly. Leclerc, who had kept the pace well up to that point, didn’t take long to close the gap and get back in the head, with the Red Bull garage immediately calling the 3-time World Champion back to prevent him from wasting too much time with a set of tires that were now in crisis. This particular situation was an absolute first in the season: a Red Bull in difficulty, moreover on a medium compound, compared to one Definitely more performing Ferrari on the tire management level. This confirms the perfection of the setup put on track on the SF-23, especially the strength of the frontan anomaly compared to the other races, probably allowed by the a low load and from one truly perfect mechanicswho left Charles Leclerc (author of one fantastic race also from a management perspective) in ideal window until the natural decay of the first set of tires. Leclerc kept the pace and extended the first stint by as many as 6 laps compared to Verstappen, almost 10 more minuteswithout suffering from any drop in performance, confirming, once again, that when a car “hits” the right operating range and is able to maintain it, there are positive effects on pace and degradation they are exponential. The absence of fast corners and the low temperatures, combined with the long straights, evidently provided a “rebalancer” to any overheating of the tyres, which Ferrari usually suffers from, while Verstappen seemed to have to push too much in the first laps without properly managing the warming up the tyre, a difficult phase for Red Bull given the conditions, only to then collapse at the end of the stint, in a situation that is generally very difficult for those chasing to recover from.

Safety Car and thermal cycle: why Leclerc was in difficulty

The entry of the Safety Car following the contact between Russell and Verstappen was a fatal blow to the race of an innocent Leclerc. First of all, the decision whether to stop was very difficult to make: Perez would have remained in the lead at that point new tyre and Leclerc had almost the entire group in his Safety Car window, with the enormous risk that the slightest problem in the pit would have made him lose not only first position to the Mexican, but also many other placings, all to change tires which anyway they had only 5 lapsagainst for example Verstappen’s 11, who found himself making a decisive choice easier. However, Leclerc found himself from a situation of absolute advantage also in terms of tyre, to a much more difficult one: as he himself said in interviews after the race, the Monegasque driver had just finished gradually leading (with a patient and perfect introduction) the hard tires were up to temperature when the Safety Car came on. This caused the tires to drop in temperature again, with the need to then bring them back to the window all over again. The problem is that each thermal cycle of this type has one heavy influence on the life of the tire and its performancewhich is why Leclerc found himself racing on the defensive in the second part of the race. The Ferrari pace, even in these conditions, proved to be really good, because given that Verstappen, with all the advantages described above, was still faster than the Ferrari of no more than 2 tenthswhile Perez, even when he found himself in front, was unable to detach the SF-23 number 16, which then regained second place with a fantastic detachment of Leclerc at his last breath. Perez’s inferiority compared to the level of drivers like Verstappen and Leclerc can also be seen from the fact that the Mexican found the race in his hands, in first position on new tyre, and only finished in third position.



Leclerc’s overtaking, a phenomenal break

We have collected the data from Leclerc’s overtaking on Perez and a couple of key aspects can be seen. The first is that Leclerc on DRS and wake comes to touch the 354 km/h before the break, against Sergio Perez’s 332. Despite Leclerc’s 22 km/h more speed it even comes off a few meters later (between 3 and 5 according to our calculations) the Mexican, producing a very violent braking without however going too far or having blockages. Always according to the data we receive (but to be taken cum grano salis based on instantaneous acceleration values) Leclerc’s braking would have even exceeded 7G of deceleration (against Perez’s “miserable” 4.1).

Coming to conclusions, in Las Vegas the pace for Ferrari’s victory was thereand in addition to the Safety Car, too the absence of Sainz from the front row he had obtained in qualifying probably influenced the result, preventing any type of team play and leaving Leclerc only against the 2 Red Bulls. Even in this case the responsibility certainly does not lie with the team, so there is little to learn in this regard. In any case, the excellent American race must not lead to easy enthusiasm from the point of view performance also from a future perspective. The track was absolute the best possible for the SF-23, and this hid (but did not erase) the major congenital defects of the car. The positive aspects, those to be gathered, are one optimal exploitation of the package be like performance pure than in strategies And in racing situations (obviously beyond imponderable Safety Cars). Running weekends continues to be a strong point of Vasseur managementand if it alone is certainly not enough to win, it is a significant step forward for the Maranello team, which will now go head to head for second place in the constructors’ championship in Abu Dhabi with a disappointing Mercedes in this last part of season.