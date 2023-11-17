Ferrari, starting in Las Vegas

On a Friday morning which caused much discussion at Ferrari, above all because of what happened to Carlos Sainz, the innocent victim of a manhole and moreover beaten with a ten-place starting grid penalty, there is a Charles Leclerc at the top of the standings and with half a second advantage over everyone else, starting with his teammate.

SF-23, with Leclerc-Sainz’s double on Friday, confirms that Las Vegas suits them very much. The Nevada track, with its long straights, the presence of slow corners, the importance of traction and the lack of fast corners, enhances the qualities of the Red while hiding its most obvious limitations. But will this pace shown today be able to satisfy Leclerc? The Monegasque, burned by past experiences, doesn’t want to get excited about a qualifying that potentially sees him as the protagonist, but thinks about Sunday’s race and Max Verstappen who in his mind is still the favourite.

Leclerc’s words

“I like the track, it’s fun to drive. I’ve always liked city tracks, but this is a really good one. For now it seems that we are quite competitive, but the weekend is still long: it is difficult to say where we are in terms of race pace, but as far as the flying lap is concerned, we seem strong. We are still working and trying to make progress for tomorrow. We have a very tight deadline, we will work hard to maintain this form“These are his words. “Compete with Red Bull? I do not know, we will be there in qualifying as usualin the race I think they are still too strong, Max had a great pace“

“It was a very different day than usual. The first two laps were very poor with grip, but then the dirt disappeared and there was ‘reasonable’ grip. With free practice 1 concluded after just four laps, we had to cover as many kilometers as possible in the second session, in which we had 90 minutes available and could make use of four sets of tyres. The session was productive because we managed to complete a good number of laps and I enjoyed driving on this track“.