Ever since it bought the commercial rights to Formula 1 on 7 September 2016, one of Liberty Media’s goals has always been to organize a big event in the United States, something special, never seen before.

Six years later the project took shape, and was made official last night in Las Vegas in a press conference that saw Greg Maffei, president and CEO of Liberty Media, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1.

The largest city in the state of Nevada, as well as a world symbol of entertainment, will host a Grand Prix starting in 2023, and it will do it in style, that is, on a track created on the iconic ‘Strip’, crossing all the most iconic streets. The length of the course will be 6,120 meters, with three main straights and 14 curves, which will draw sections at high and low speeds. The simulations indicated a top speed of 342 km / h.

The surprises continue with the planning of the event. The Grand Prix will be in November, and even if a precise date has not been officially announced, according to rumors it will take place on the 23rd, or a Saturday.

This is because the race will be at night, and will start just before midnight local, a choice also aimed at guaranteeing television schedules compatible with Europe, for which the start will be at 8 on Sunday morning, and Asia, which it will be tuned in the evening time slot.

Las Vegas 2023 Photo by: Liberty Media

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 – commented Domenicali – and a further confirmation of the fascination and growth of our sport is the arrival of a third race in the United States. Las Vegas is synonymous around the world with vitality, hospitality and excitement. It will be great to see Formula 1 racing in the entertainment capital of the world and we can’t wait to be here next year ”.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix does not see the presence of a local promoter, Liberty Media is directly managing the event.

“The iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1 shape the perfect combination of speed and glamor – commented Greg Maffei – our confidence in this fantastic opportunity is confirmed by the decision to take on the role of promoter for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in collaboration with Live Nation. We couldn’t be more excited to work with our local partners to create an event of this magnitude, the potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated in recent seasons and the Las Vegas GP will contribute to further growth. “

Las Vegas, action on the track Photo by: Liberty Media

However, the presence of Formula 1 in Las Vegas is not an absolute novelty. The Circus made a stop in the US city twice, in 1981 and 1982, running on a city circuit set up using the Caesars Palace hotel car park (used as a box and paddock) which extended in an area not yet urbanized and asphalted. for the occasion. In both editions, the Las Vegas stage was the last on the calendar, and awarded the world title, in 1981 to Nelson Piquet and the following year to Keke Rosberg. The 1982 edition also saw Michele Alboreto’s first success in Formula 1, who triumphed at the wheel of a Tyrrell.