F1 made a big splash earlier this year, getting all the necessary agreements and permits to use the streets of the city of Las Vegas so that F1 cars could be raced in front of some of the city’s major casinos.

A letter of intent from Liberty Dice, a new entity created by the Liberty Media property, defines the terms of the five-year F1 race deal on a track that includes a section of the world-famous “Strip” in Las Vegas.

The 17-page letter was posted on social media and its veracity was confirmed by Adam Stern, of the Sports Business Journal, along with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the government agency that markets events in the city.

The letter is dated March 28, two days before the official announcement of the event – when a precise date for the race had not been indicated but only the month of November 2023 – and its content is subject to change.

The letter reveals the expected date for next year’s inaugural race, November 18, a week before the American Thanksgiving weekend. Furthermore, the contract is valid until 2027.

The choice of this date opens the door to the possibility that the Las Vegas race regularly becomes the penultimate round of the season, as F1 wishes to conclude its calendar in the last weekend of November in Abu Dhabi.

The content of the letter provides for the commitment to maintain the same weekend time slot for the duration of five years and that the night race program will be planned so that the activity on the track ends no later than 1:30 am. of every day.

The Las Vegas track Photo by: Liberty Media

The document also defines the commercial terms of the event and the basis for the construction and maintenance of the temporary road circuit. Also included are guidelines for requesting 900 sheriffs, 1,200 fire extinguishers, 15 cranes and 18 ambulances and tow trucks.

In the document, however, the plans for the permanent structure of the pits and the race direction are not mentioned. Liberty CEO Greg Maffei revealed in May that it would be built on land near downtown Las Vegas bought for $ 240 million.

Maffei said: “In a particular way and different from most places, F1 and Liberty Media are self-promoting the race in collaboration with local entrepreneurs and Live Nation”.

“The construction of this circuit will require increased production and investment costs for its development. I would like to point out that Liberty Media has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 39 acres east of the strip to block the design of the circuit and create the areas dedicated to the pits and paddock, as well as other hospitality and race support structures “.