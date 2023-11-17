F1 | Las Vegas GP: from night to day

As they say, it has from passà to nuttata. The drivers went to bed after concluding the only free practice session at 4:00 which said something, given that after ten minutes of the first session the doors closed for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari which was gutted by a manhole that fell it came uncovered on the long straight of the Strip, while the Spaniard was passing at 320 km/h. A severe Max Verstappen branded the Las Vegas GP as “99% entertainment and 1% sport”. And the start of the most awaited World Cup event gave that feeling, but it would be ungenerous to attribute blame to the promoter which could instead fall on those who were supposed to supervise. And we are referring to the FIA ​​and its recent way of giving approval to a new circuit.

Las Vegas offered us a presentation worthy of an Olympic inauguration: the show did not disappoint expectations and the route itself between the hotels of the Nevada capital, despite lacking technical qualities, is less worse than it seemed. It wasn’t the harsh cold that the Circus was expecting and the grip of the asphalt was greater than the predictions that the teams had made when selecting the cars in the simulator.

This Friday the 17th could have turned into a very difficult day for the history of F1, characterized by the manhole (more than a hundred were checked and sealed after Sainz’s accident) and, therefore, by a disaster for the image and instead, we ended up talking about cars and drivers, with two Ferraris in front of everyone at the end of a session which, as a one-off, once again became 90 minutes.

The firing of the engines swept away some of the controversy. And this was certainly a good thing, even if it is legitimate to ask whether it was right to keep the “knights of risk” busy until late at night with all the public in the stands who were sent to bed, without having been able to enjoy the show for the who had paid for a ticket. There were security constraints and timetables to respect, God forbid. But we have arrived at the paradox, as if the show should only be television.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz’s car, Ferrari SF-23, is brought back to the pits on a truck after damage caused by a loose manhole cover

The cars turned and things got on the right track. What made an impression, however, was the underlining of the college of sports commissioners who in applying the penalty of 10 positions on the starting grid to Carlos Sainz for replacing the battery (the third