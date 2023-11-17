The Las Vegas GP starts with a flop: after a lot of preliminary cinema, when it came down to it on the track the third American race immediately showed its limits. The first free practice session was interrupted after eight minutes by the race direction with a red flag: Carlos Sainz in the middle of the straight hit a manhole cover that had been raised by another car (it could have been Esteban Ocon with the Alpine) and the Spaniard’s Ferrari was lifted off the ground after hitting the ground violently.

Carlos immediately pulled the SF-23 over to the left side of the track, turning off the power unit. The Cavallino driver suffered a spinal compression and there is a fear that the red rider may have suffered damage to the chassis. Which also happened to Ocon: the Frenchman’s mechanics are working to replace the body of the A523 and there is a suspicion that Lance Stroll also suffered some damage on his AMR23.

The citizen of Las Vegas immediately caused significant damage: the FIA ​​canceled the session not so much for the repair of the manhole, but to carry out a complete reconnaissance of the track to verify that the problem cannot be repeated with the single-seaters skimming the asphalt at search for maximum aerodynamic load with the suction effect.

The track was approved shortly before the GP: once a new track had to be approved after an invalid race was held, precisely to discover all the problems of a track.

The only technical data that emerged was Charles Leclerc’s time of 1’44″019 obtained with the soft tyres: the weather conditions were positive, it wasn’t as cold as feared, so the tires immediately went up to temperature, at least with the softest compound.

It is possible that the FIA ​​will allow the teams to bring forward the second round of FP2 by half an hour to allow the drivers to get to grips with the treacherous Nevada track…