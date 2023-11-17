F1 Las Vegas: Ferrari and Red Bull with more load than in Monza | FP

Las Vegas immediately presents itself as a high-speed track. During the first test sessions, several cars set records on the almost 2 kilometer straight that runs along the Strip top speeds exceeding 340 km/h. In Nevada the teams thus mount low-download aerodynamic configurations, but not all teams show the same interpretation. In fact, among the top teams, Ferrari, Red Bull and Aston Martin race with more powerful wings than those used in Monza, the high-speed track par excellence.

The importance of the load

In Las Vegas there are four points where single-seaters exceed the 300 km/h threshold. Despite this, the average lap speeds are around 235 km/h, compared to the 260 km/h reached in Monza qualifying. The abundance of low-travel corners reduces the time spent at high speeds, providing an opportunity to increase the level of downforce compared to the Italian race. In Nevada the load becomes precious to combat the low temperatures of the asphalt, reducing slip and graining, main limiting factor for race pace. Greater load also translates into an increase in grip available during braking, which is particularly violent in Las Vegas.

Ferrari thus chooses to mount the rear wing used at Spa, slightly more loaded than the Monza specification. In addition to the main spoon profile, the difference that immediately catches the eye is the single support pylon. A single profile beam wing is also mounted at the rear, although this too is more powerful than the version for the Italian Grand Prix. The load on the rear axle is balanced by the front wing, which dispenses with the lower profiles used in Monza.







Red Bull adopts the same strategy, re-proposing the Spa rear wing and the double profile beam-wing. Also Aston Martin he prefers the rear wing of Belgium to that of Monza, but in Las Vegas he introduces another innovation to seek greater efficiency. Taking advantage of the low night temperatures, a new engine hood was brought to Nevada whose upper cooling chimney was closed, reducing aerodynamic disturbance.

McLaren and Mercedes

Mercedes is forced to reuse the same rear wing from the Italian Grand Prix, not having an intermediate version