The second free practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix finally took place in a lengthened version to 90 minutes, in order to recover some of the time lost in the first, and began to show the first values. In reality everything is still particularly difficult to translate. The evolution of the track has been enormouswith the times being lowered by approx 4-5 seconds throughout the session, which forces you to relativize many results.

On a track like this then also the engine power has a notable specific weight, therefore leaving a further unknown in relation to the mappings that will be chosen for qualification and race. It is interesting to note in this sense that on this track the Power Unit matters across the entire delivery spectrumwith the torque at low rpm necessary in the traction phases exiting slow corners, and the maximum power necessary in the very long straights, especially on the Strip, where the cars have already exceeded 350 km/h.

Low and rigid Ferrari, strong in slow motion and on the longitudinal axis

As mentioned, the enormous evolution of the track and the large number of variables mean that the analysis of the flying lap telemetry must be taken with a grain of salt. However, this does not detract from that the SF-23 really appeared in shape on the American track, confirming some of the predictions of the day before and some strong points. For example, the stretch where the two reds and in particular Leclerc made the difference throughout the session is the very slow one of turns 7-8-9confirming one high-performance car in slow corners thanks to an excellent mechanical base under these specific conditions. Manholes aside, the asphalt, much of it new, is decidedly new smooth and free of depressions, and the cars can be lower a lot compared to the ground, a situation that the SF-23 particularly loves, confirmed by the large quantity of sparks that came out of the bottom of the Ferraris. This is a great help for the redhead because some shortcomings in the dynamic response of the suspension compartment of the SF-23 inevitably become more evident with the higher and softer car, while when the height from the ground can be significantly reduced the suspension structure also becomes much more rigid inevitably, limiting, for example, Red Bull’s great advantage in this specific sector. Ferrari then showed itself to be particularly strong on longitudinal load transfersthat is, the big braking and the important ones traction phases, crucial on this track. Leclerc always seemed comfortable braking, which he performed often later than their opponentsespecially at turn 7, where a certain stability is also needed and at the same time the good traction has always guaranteed excellent performance in extension, where, among other things, the hybrid part did not suffer from clipping. Only Fernando Alonso from the data seems to compete with Leclerc in traction, but with the important difference that he Spaniard was on new tyres in his best lap.

Race pace: Verstappen the best, Ferrari second best

As far as the important thing goes race pace simulation a number of interesting things could be noticed. First of all Verstappen showed the best results despite having approached the simulation with one medium tyre, very used, which puts him as the man to beat, once again, for the race. Behind him there seem to be the Ferraris with a gap between 1 and 3 tenths per lap. Interesting to note from the media telemetry how Leclerc you lift your foot constantly on every turn 10 to minimize sliding in the circuit’s only high-speed corner, in an attempt to Don’t trigger the dreaded graining. Graining itself seems to be the crucial issue of the weekend from the tire point of view, given the low temperatures, the lack of grip on the asphalt and repeated thermal cycles that the tires front they perform on this track, cooling down on the long straights and then warming up again during braking and cornering. However, Ferrari showed a front unusually strong, with more marked sliding even at the rear (an aspect which however helps to rotate the car at slow speeds), unlike, for example, Mercedes which had significant difficulties with its pace due to graining at the front. Not yet ready, for now, the McLarenwho seem less comfortable with the transition to the medium-low load package, evidently not as optimized as the medium-high and high aerodynamic load ones, while those who recorded, somewhat quietly, excellent times in the race simulation it was there AlphaTauri by Daniel Ricciardowhich seemed to confirm the current good state of form.

There is time to download

The conclusions of this first day seem to point to a potential duel between Leclerc and Verstappen at least for the pole, with the Dutchman having something more than the Ferrari driver in terms of race pace. However, we must take into account that many things can still change, especially on the set-up front in parallel with the evolution of the track. The huge improvement from the first session will continue with the next sessions, which could lead many teams to go down further with the level of downforce. If normally a greater load helps tire management a lot, on this type of track, in these particular temperature and asphalt conditions, it seems to take on relatively minor importance compared to to a good mechanical basis and this means that many teams could switch to an even more stripped-down package, with still a lot of fine-tuning work involved. Furthermore, it should be noted that the Pirelli tiresdespite the somewhat extreme track conditions and temperatures, they are still there for now behaving well, with reasonably limited degradation. We’ll see in the third free practice who will only do one finishing work and who will try something instead more radical.