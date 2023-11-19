F1 Las Vegas, Alonso: “Stroll’s mega-race” | FormulaPassion

Las Vegas, what a comeback by Stroll

Behind the expected protagonists – Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen – several drivers showed off in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Two above all, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll, who started from the bottom of the grid and finished fourth and fifth respectively after two comebacks that were favored by the accident at the first corner, but which the two deserved with solid race conduct. The Canadian even beat Fernando Alonso (involved in the turn-1 chaos) and achieved his second consecutive top-5 after difficult months. These are the words of the two Aston Martin drivers.

Alonso’s words

“It was a great track to race on and I’m happy that we were able to put on a good show for the fans. I’m happy to have come out of this race weekend with some points, especially after the accident at the first corner at the start. We made the most of the Safety Car and then recovered some positions: in general, I think the race was fun and there were some good battles on the track“.

“There was a lot of graining and we had low levels of grip, but as a sport we will learn a lot for next year. We will go to Abu Dhabi and give our all in the battle for fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship“. Then, on X, he compliments his teammate.

Spinning out in the first corner was not fun, but we fought back until we made it into the points. Mega race from @lance_stroll to the top 5, with lots of points for the team! Thanks, Vegas! See you next year 🥳👏🏻. @AstonMartinF1 #f1 #vegas #astonmartin pic.twitter.com/UvLBhMI8s0 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 19, 2023

Stroll’s words

“It was a fun race! I gained 10 positions at the first corner, while many other riders were going wide, going from 19th to ninth position, I immediately got back into the game. From that moment we were at the forefront and attacked throughout the race with a fast car. We made some good strategic choices, with pit stops under both Safety Cars, and then I managed to pass some cars at the first corner to take fifth position“.