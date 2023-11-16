You talk about Las Vegas and the many lights that make the American city unique and characteristic cannot come to mind. The latest innovation among the numerous attractions present along the route is the “Sphere”, that is, that sort of large sphere designed both as an entertainment center and as an opportunity for advertising promotions thanks to a large external surface made up of numerous LED panels.

Following the agreements made with the FIA ​​and Formula 1, the Las Vegas Sphere will also remain active during the action on the track, but everything possible will be done to avoid distracting the drivers busy on the track.

Formula 1 was in fact forced to rent part of the surrounding land for the entire duration of the event for the construction of the track, forcing the Irish rock band U2 to suspend their concerts for a period of time. To recoup the investment, F1 sold advertising space as part of event sponsorship packages, as well as dedicated promotional spots.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images The Aston Martin logo projected onto the Las Vegas sphere

However, given the proximity to the track and the majesty of the work, concerns had arisen about possible plays of light that would have put the pilots in difficulty in some way. There was doubt, in fact, that the drivers could confuse the colors of the sphere with the display of the flags at the edge of the track. To avoid any misunderstanding, it was decided not to show anything that could be misinterpreted: in particular, the colors red, yellow and blue will not appear on the “Sphere” screens, so that they cannot be mistaken as signals coming from the race direction via the LED panels scattered along the track.

Joel Fisher, who as executive vice president for events and operations at MSG Entertainment is responsible for the agreement between the Sphere and the F1 event, said that everything possible has been done to ensure that no problems arise: “It’s all safe. Obviously, we will respect the FIA ​​requirements and make sure that is the case,” he told Motorsport.com.

“They came here at night and tested different colors and different things. And we know what we shouldn’t show. So we have a show runner who takes care of all that.”

Photo by: Motorsport Images The Sphere illuminated in the evening

Despite the precautions taken by the FIA ​​and Formula 1, according to George Russell it is unlikely that drivers will be distracted in any way by the imposing structure. “There are often LED lights around us, but never that much in sight. It’s a spectacular building to say the least. I recognize that they banned three colors, but I think, given the sheer size of the structure, if you saw a big red ball I don’t think I would put my foot up there thinking it was a red flag,” explained the Briton.

Valtteri Bottas is also on the same wavelength, according to which the drivers have to deal with the lights in every night race: “In every night race there are quite a few reflections, but here there are more colours. evening [la sfera] it’s bright. Obviously we are looking quite low, while the sphere is obviously very high up. I think it will be good, there will probably be something more, but usually we tend to look ahead.”

When asked what will be displayed, Fisher explained that there will clearly be Formula 1-themed content, in addition to the advertising rankings of the main sponsors of the event and the series, such as Heineken and Pirelli: “There will be live footage, helmets, indications of the pilots, commercials, all these types of things and other surprises.”

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images The Las Vegas Ball

After an initial season of apprenticeship, Liberty Media chief executive Greg Maffei said last week that F1 would use the Sphere more in the years to come. On the one hand there were in fact doubts about completing the work in time for the Grand Prix, on the other hand it was still necessary to think about and create content to show.

“We have a long-term contract with the Sphere and I think we will have a bigger schedule. Partly because we didn’t know if the Sphere would be completed, and partly because we were rushing to work [sui contenuti], this combination has made it difficult to plan for this year. But I believe that in future years we will have much more to do,” added Maffei.