The finish flag has barely waved and the 2024 edition is already under fire.

You can say a lot about last weekend’s grand prix, but one thing is certain: Las Vegas stands for spectacle. We saw loose manhole covers, a training session without an audience, an angry audience, angry gamblers and an exciting race.

Locally, the entire Formula 1 circus has already caused quite a stir. For example, residents and visitors of Sin City have been inconvenienced by the Las Vegas GP for weeks. The Bellagio hotel was barely accessible and anyone who came to Vegas for the famous fountains of the Bellagio was out of luck and had to make do with the pictures.

In addition, many large trees have been cut down for the stands and they will not come back. Many visitors to the gambling paradise think this is a shame.

Public GP Las Vegas

About those stands. If you want to take a seat there you will spend quite a bit of money. If you are unlucky with manhole covers flying around, that is also a waste of money. That will continue to grow.

But that doesn’t stop Liberty Media, which organizes the race in Las Vegas itself, from opening pre-sales for next year when Justin Bieber winner Max Verstappen had flagged off.

Ticket for $2,000

When asked, the company said that the demand for tickets for this weekend’s edition was enormous. A ticket to watch Max Verstappen and co while standing for three days cost 500 dollars. Sitting in the stands cost $2,000.

Liberty Media also expects a run on tickets for next year’s edition of the Las Vegas GP. Especially now that everyone has been able to see what the spectacle could look like. Since the finish flag has been waved, you can register for next year’s tickets.

Pay deposit

That’s where the pain is right away. Because you don’t buy a ticket yet, no, you can claim a ticket for 250 dollars. For those who would like a hospitality spot, the deposit is even $1,000.

Well, deposit… If you transfer these amounts, you are not guaranteed an entrance ticket. That just depends on how many people register for a ticket. If there are more than there are tickets, lots will have to be drawn.

Drawn out? Bad luck, money gone! The terms and conditions state that the “deposit” is non-refundable. The amount paid will be deducted from the final payment for a ticket. Good thing, too. Oh, it is not yet known what the final tickets will cost, but at least this year’s price. Save up!

