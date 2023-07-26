the celebration of Hungarian Grand Prix left a curious scene where Lando Norris was the protagonist when breaking Max Verstappen’s trophy after opening a bottle on the podium. Although there is a video that shows the moment, the British himself assured that it was not his fault and that he will not pay anything for it.

The trophy made for the Hungarian Grand Prix has a cost of 40,000 euros, something like 756,000 Mexican pesos, it broke in two, the base of it came off after falling from a height of just over 20 centimeters. But before this accident the pilot of McLaren He confessed that the only one to blame for everything was Verstappen for leaving him very close to the shore.

This is how Max Verstappen’s trophy was left | Photo: Capture

“Max just placed it too close to the edge. It fell off I guess. It’s not my problem, it’s yours“He said at a press conference after the race. Fortunately, Verstappen himself took it calmly and smiled at him when he saw how his recognition fell.

For now, it has not been announced if the trophy will be replaced or if it will stay that way, you just have to know that the recognition is created to order since it was made entirely by hand by artisans, and it took a little more than 6 months to manufacture. McLaren apologized to Red Bull and Verstappen for the accident.

The trophy has a cost of 40 thousand euros | Photo: EFE

Formula 1 will return to action this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix where once again the Red Bull will look for the podium to lift new trophies.