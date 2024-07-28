Liège, Belgium.- Lando Norris did not improve in his times during the ‘Qualy’ of Formula One in Belgium, so you will have to start from the fourth position in it Liège Grand Prix.

He McLaren racer—winner of the Miami Grand Prix—, he does not see starting from the second row as a problem, as he has shown that he has a car to compete against the leading drivers, on this occasion against Charles LeclercSergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Derived from the latest results in the 2024 seasonhe British pointed to the Mexican pilot, ‘Checo’ Perezwho does not consider a threat in this next career.

Sergio Pérez will start second in Belgium

«I wouldn’t say that (Sergio) Perez “He may not be a threat from that side, but he’s in the faster car, so in terms of overtaking him, you have to make the tyres last longer than him,” he said. Lando Norris.

Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza You could take a comfortable vacation with your family being in a position that would secure you in the podium of the Belgian Grand Prix.

‘Czech‘ will release P2-in back of Charles Leclerc-, in Spa-Francorchamps. He Mexican will be the priority of Red Bull Racing since his partner, Max Verstappenreceived from the International Automobile Federation (FIA), a penalty out of ten positions.

Sergio Pérez aims for victory in Belgium

That leaves Sergio Pérez with high expectations, who could join the select group of drivers who have already won one of the careers of the 2024 season Formula One.

For that to happen, it is imperative that Perez Mendoza make a perfect competition to be at the top of the podium of winners.

He Belgian Grand Prix, —fourteenth episode of the current contest—, will take place this Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).

