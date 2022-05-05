The McLaren Englishman for the Florida GP will use a particular livery for his helmet that reproduces the NBA’s orange wedged ball, complete with logos and grip: the result is surprising

– Milan

Lando Norris ready to jump shot. He didn’t change sport to the gifted McLaren F1 driver, but he probably drew inspiration from attending an NBA Miami Heat game. On the other hand, sports attractions in the South Beach area abound and Norris has let himself be seduced fully. He is understood by the shape of his new helmet for the F1 Miami GP, the first in the city of Florida.

head in wedges – Norris basically put a ball on his head. Precisely the basketball one, orange in color and with the traditional design in segments and the realistic reproduction of the grip with the many pellets that help the players in the grip of the ball. There is no shortage of brands and his name, carved on the back, with a handwriting in tune with the typical features of the wedged ball. See also Cristiano Ronaldo scored a great goal against Chelsea: video

assists for the fans – Pilots have often enjoyed showing off a lot of unpublished helmets, but this really stands out for its originality and realism. In Miami, where three NBA rings have been celebrated in the last 20 years (2006, 2012 and 2013) with assorted champions such as ‘Shaq’ O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen and above all LeBron James, basketball is very popular and this ‘assist’ will certainly provide Norris with a surplus of support among the fans.