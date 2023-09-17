At the start of the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix there will be only 19 drivers. Lance Stroll will not take part in the Marina Bay event scheduled for this afternoon, at 2.00 pm Italian time, after the accident that saw him protagonist in the qualifying sessions held yesterday.

The Canadian driver crashed violently into the wall after losing control of the rear. The attempt to catch him was useless, because his AMR23, after going ‘pendulum’, aimed at the wall, ending up crashing.

Two main factors are keeping Stroll out of today’s race. The first of the two is physical: Lance is still sore from the strong impact against the wall. The second, however, concerns the vehicle repair times. There was too much damage suffered by the AMR23 number 18 and too little time to rectify it and put it on the track to take part in the race.

The Aston Martin Racing team announced Stroll’s withdrawal from the race with a short statement released this morning.

“Following Lance’s accident during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One®️Team have mutually decided that he will not participate in tonight’s race. The team has faced a huge car repair work today and Lance is still sore after such a strong impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to full recovery ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.”

These instead are the words of Mike Krack, team principal of Aston Martin, again linked to Stroll’s failure to participate in the Singapore Grand Prix: “The whole team is relieved that Lance was able to get out of the car after yesterday’s accident, but He still feels the after-effects of such a strong impact. Our priority now is that he recovers fully and quickly. Together, we have decided that he will not participate in tonight’s race and will focus on returning to the cockpit for the Japanese Grand Prix in next weekend”.

Lance Stroll’s car, Aston Martin AMR23, heavily damaged after an accident at the end of Q1 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin, therefore, will focus today on Fernando Alonso’s single-seater, which ranked seventh in yesterday’s qualifying. Today the Asturian will therefore start from the fourth row, but with the ambition of recovering positions due to the excellent race pace shown in Free Practice 2 on Friday.

Stroll, however, commented on his accident yesterday by explaining the dynamics: “We weren’t improving on the last lap, with a really bad off-track exit. There was a lot of traffic and people trying to prepare the lap at the end.”

“We got stopped at the weighbridge and that put us at the back of the queue and then I had to try to overtake a lot of cars to get my lap in before the end of the session.”

According to Stroll, the trail left by Pierre Gasly’s Alpine in front of him was exaggerated by the nature of Singapore, given the proximity of the walls of the road course, to cause the car to lose grip.

He continued: “I started my lap two seconds behind one of the Alpines, which is not exactly ideal for aerodynamic performance.”

“I couldn’t improve my lap time to get into Q2, so I went into the last corner to try to make up some time. But it wasn’t possible.”

“It happened quickly, but I know why I had the accident. It was just because I wasn’t going fast enough to pass.”

“Having the car two seconds in front is really bad for aerodynamics. Here you lose tons of downforce, especially due to the funnel of the walls.”