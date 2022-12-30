Many ask why Lamborghinis, an elite brand on the world motorsport scene, has not had a glorious sporting past like other emblazoned competitors. The answer may seem simple and trivial, but already at the time when the Sant’Agata factory was directed by the founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, there was a certain reluctance on the part of the owner to take part in racing. In a nutshell, the big boss did not consider it necessary for his cars to ply the racetracks to be recognized. A conviction that seems to have remained an insurmountable legacy over the years, debunked only briefly at the turn of the nineties and now with new impetus from the management of the Volkswagen group.

Formula 1 was a short and not very exciting experience for Lamborghini, when the Chrysler was the owner of the Emilian brand. It all originated in 1987, when the Italian brand was acquired by the Chrysler Group as it was going through a serious period of financial crisis. The then president of the American company, Lee Iacocca, thought that one of the ways to relaunch the bull’s image would be to project it into the world’s top automotive championship. Iacocca’s project envisaged the production of Formula 1 engines to sell to the teams racing in this championship, without managing an entire stable, as this would have been too expensive. Furthermore, in that period the FIA ​​decided to eliminate the turbo engines judged too powerful to re-propose the atmospheric units. This regulatory clause would have offered Lamborghini to put its best weapon on the scales, namely the twelve-cylinder V-aspirated engines. In fact, it was from the 1960s onwards that these engines were considered the best together with those designed by Ferrari. It was therefore an opportunity to overshadow the Cavallino, which would have proposed engines with the same architecture and volume at the same time.

Two former Ferrari men were involved in the project, such as Mauro Forghierithe great engineer responsible for many historical successes of the Red and the manager Daniel Audetto. Iacocca decided to found a new division of Lamborghini, namely Lamborghini Engineering based in Modena, which would deal exclusively with the F1 project. The direction of this company was entrusted to Audetto, while Forghieri was supposed to design and supervise the production operations of the new engine. For marketing reasons, as mentioned, it was decided to build a V12. This type of engine offers various advantages, first of all the fact that it is very well balanced. Basically, with this architecture the engine is very well balanced from a dynamic point of view, so that vibrations are nil or almost non-existent. Among the engines of the time it was the most fractionated together with the Ferrari one. This is also a great advantage because such a solution allows the unit to reach very high rotation speeds, thanks to the greater surface area available for the intake and exhaust ducts. Furthermore, a reduced race entails (at least theoretically) the possibility of releasing a greater number of horses, even if compared to the competition of the time from this point of view it was almost equal.

Having more cylinders usually also entails greater reliability: in theory, the more components of a machine and the greater its chances of suffering breakdowns, but in a similar context, being able to have more pistons, therefore connecting rods, pins and counterweights on the crankshaft , allows to distribute the mechanical and thermal stresses on several surfaces. Although for this engine the lack of reliability was perhaps the biggest flaw. The angle between the engine banks was 80°, therefore wider than the V10s made by Renault and Honda. This allowed it to be lower and decrease the height of the car’s center of gravity with obvious benefits for its road holding. As a result, the transversal bulk was affected, but it allowed it to be cooled better. The Lamborghini LE3512 was built with aluminum and magnesium alloys, using the most advanced technologies in the field of materials. It had four valves per cylinder controlled by four overhead camshafts and driven by a cascade of gears. The weight for the time was not excessive and amounted to about 130 kilograms. The injection was of the multipoint type, i.e. with one injector per cylinder. The electronic injection system was the Bosch 1.8 while the spark plugs used were supplied by Champion, the lubricants and fuel by Agip. The total engine capacity was 3495 cc, and it delivered more in the race 700 horsepower at more than 14,000 rpm in its latest versions.

The official debut in the race took place in 1989 when the Italian engine was mounted on the Larrousse chassis. The car built by Lola and managed by the former driver and team owner of the same name, did not shine due to the limited means available. The best result consists only in a sixth place, obtained by the transalpine driver Philippe Alliot in the GP of Portugal. Little stuff for the ambitious projects that Chrysler had set itself. Despite this, the potential and development offered by the unit designed by Forghieri are interesting. To feed the hopes of Lamborghini is the request of Lotus, for the supply of engines for the following year. In 1990 the famous English racing team, now a fallen nobleman, presented its car the 102 fitted with a V12 from the Sant’Agata house. The pilots are the British Derek Warwick and Martin Donnelly. And it will be precisely the Northern Irish who leaps to the headlines towards the end of the season, when he suffers a very serious accident in practice for the Spanish GP in Jerez which effectively ends his career. In any case, providing two teams, the 1990 World Cup is the most prolific in terms of results. The third place obtained by the Japanese Aguri Suzuki on Lola Larrousse in its home race at Suzuka will remain the best ever in F1 for Lamborghini. At the end of the year, the Emilian manufacturer can count on 14 championship pointsachieved by teams using its engine.

In 1991 the great turning point, or rather the great illusion. In anticipation of that world championship season, the Mexican financier Gonzalez Luna, commissioned Lamborghini Engineering to design a complete car for 1991. The South American businessman’s intention was to enter Formula 1 with his own team, to which he gave the name Glas. The creation of the single-seater was entrusted to Mauro Forghieri, who had already dealt with the design of the V12. By mid-1990 the prototype was ready to be presented to the public, but suddenly Luna disappeared from circulation. Although the unexplained disappearance of Luna created considerable economic problems, Lamborghini decided to continue the project independently. An agreement was signed with the Italian entrepreneur Carlo Patrucco for the sponsorship of the team, managed directly by Lamborghini Engineering and Forghieri. The team was entered for the 1991 season with the name of Modena Team and the single-seater was simply called Lambo 291. The color of the livery was a beautiful metallic blue, while the lines were striking above all due to the very small and sloping sides.

The first driver to sit in the cockpit of the Lambo is Mauro Baldi, who carries out some tests on the Imola circuit at the end of 1990. Subsequently, the team, in compliance with the Circus rules which required two single-seaters, hired the drivers for 1991 Nicholas Larini and Eric van de Poele. Being in their first year in Formula 1, the Modena Team was forced to take part in the pre-qualifying session on Friday morning for the first eight races. In this context the four slowest competitors were eliminated, not having access to qualifying and the race. In the first Grand Prix of the season, held in Phoenix, the rookie Van de Poele failed to pass this obstacle, while Larini qualified in seventeenth position. The Italian arrived seventh at the finish line one step away from the punt areai, despite the five laps gap made up by the winner Ayrton Senna on McLaren Honda. It was an extremely positive result for a rookie team, which made them look to the future with optimism. However, in the following Brazilian Grand Prix neither of the two Lambos passed the pre-qualifications. Things went better at Imola, where Van de Poele qualified in twenty-first position and in the race, taking advantage of the large number of retirements, the Belgian also occupied fifth place. Unfortunately bad luck got in the way forcing him to abandon due to a technical problem on the very last lap. In the following five races the drivers never passed pre-qualifying. Despite this, the seventh place conquered by Larini was enough for the team not to be forced to participate anymore.

The results in the second half of the season, however, did not improve: Van de Poele was never able to qualify for the race, while Larini collected only two sixteenth places and two retirements. The championship thus ended in a rather disappointing way, with not a single point in sixteen races. The internal situation of the team also progressively worsened and the team got more and more in debt as the season went on. Forghieri, later tried to make the Modena Team independent from Lamborghini, without however being able to find adequate financial support. Unfortunately, although the project for a new single-seater had been started for 1992, the team closed its doors after just one year in Formula 1. It must be remembered that again in 1991, Lotus and Larrousse did not use the engines produced in Italy, but assemble the Lamborghini was the French ligier. No points won even by patron Guy’s pilots, who often rowed outside the points zone.

The US top management thus decided for 1992 to return to the sole role of supplier and no longer of total constructor. The agreement with Larrousse, which in the meantime had merged with Venturi, was also renewed after a year’s hiatus. The design of this single-seater was entrusted to the studio of Robin Herd and no longer to Lola, but the results weren’t that great. The second team powered by Lamborghini was Minardi, with whom an all-Italian combination was formed that was not branded Ferrari. Unfortunately, even in this case the performance on the track did not turn out to be exciting and the best result of the 12-cylinder from Sant’Agata was only a sixth place obtained by Christian Fittipaldi in the 1992 Japanese GP. In 1993 the supply agreement for the engines remains valid only with the Larrousse, which achieved a fifth and a sixth place, still small for an ambitious manufacturer like Chrysler. The problems during these years weren’t so much the pure performance that was satisfactory in qualifying, but the lack of fragility in the race. Also in 1993, an interesting opportunity arose for Lamborghini: that of a partnership with none other than the McLarenan orphan of Honda after the abandonment of racing by the Japanese company.

This materialized given that Ron Dennis’ team had competed that season using Ford V8 engines in the customer version, so they were looking for a valid alternative for the following season. The V12 engine, mounted on a hybrid MP4/8, was tested by Ayrton Senna during a test. The Brazilian promoted him in full, but the problem wasn’t so much related to driver satisfaction as to the budget. In fact, shortly afterwards, Peugeot, which was also preparing to enter F1, offered an advantageous contract to Dennis, to whom essential conditions were presented. It was a free supply from the French, who in addition would also have brought a large sponsorship to increase the scope of the deal. Obviously McLaren accepted, signed the contract with Peugeot and Lamborghini remained at the stake. Chrysler had no intention of shelling out a similar amount for F1 and the adventure in the world champion Circus ended at the end of that season for the famous Italian company.