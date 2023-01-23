The 1982 Formula 1 season began with the surprise return to racing of Austrian driver Niki Lauda with McLaren after his 1979 retirement announced to journalists in Montreal with these words: “Suddenly I realized that everything I was doing no longer made any sense. That wasn’t my world anymore.”

A season that was characterized by the poisons of the fight between Fisa and Foca and by tragedies: Gilles Villeneuve died in Zolder, Riccardo Paletti in Canada in his first time taking part in a Grand Prix and Colin Chapman, brilliant and innovative Lotus technician. The South African Grand Prix brought before its regular course to first strike of the pilots opposed to the new FISA super license created in the winter of 1981. In fact, in the winter the rule was contested by Lauda, ​​Villeneuve and Pironi, representatives of the GPDA, who refused to sign the art. 58 of the regulation, but above all contested two provisions of the new superlicence, which they prevented a driver from changing teams during a season and also took away the freedom to autonomously manage their contracts and their careers.

On the eve of the South African Grand Prix, the issue of super licenses already raised by Lauda and Pironi exploded. On Wednesdays, at Kyalami Ranch, a meeting was held in which FISA imposed the conditions on the pilots to obtain the super license or revoke it, but above all the pilots contested the rules listed above without obtaining results. After Pironi’s threat of a strike, mocked by Ecclestone and Balestre, the pilots decided to go to the Sunnyside Park Hotel in Johannesburg, where they began the strike in a hotel lounge, blocking the entrance with the lounge’s piano. Pironi and Mass continued to deal with FISA. De Angelis played piano and Gilles also joined in the musical performance. Mass and Fabi immediately abandoned the strike, while the other pilots remained to occupy and sleep in the lounge of the Sunnyside Park Hotel. Pironi was the pilots’ delegate to deal with Balestre.

Eventually the South African Grand Prix took place, with pole position achieved by René Arnoux in a Renault and the race won by teammate Alain Prost, who finished ahead of Carlos Reutemann in a Williams and Arnoux himself. After the race the marshals warned the drivers that their superlicense had been suspended and that they had received a hefty fine of $10,000 and the withdrawal of all licenses including that of Formula 1; but before the Brazilian Grand Prix, the FIA ​​Court of Appeal reduced the fines to 5,000 dollars, canceled the withdrawal and suspension of licenses and above all the regulation much contested by the drivers was officially repealed. A small great victory for the drivers before a season that saw Keke Rosberg become world champion on Williams with the only victory at the Swiss Grand Prix (dijon in France) and his many tragedies that will mark the history of Formula 1.

