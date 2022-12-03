Alfa Romeo has entrusted Robert Kubica with the development work on the 2023 full wet tires: the Polish driver, who has no intention of retiring as has been written around, will be on track at Paul Ricard today and tomorrow with the C42 for two days of Pirelli testing.

The sole supplier has asked and obtained from the FIA ​​and the teams the willingness to extend the work on next year’s tires even if the F1 season virtually ended with the 2023 tire deliberation day which followed the Abu GP dhabi.

Here is the Alfa Romeo C42 with full wet tires that runs at Paul Ricard with Kubica on Saturday and Sunday Photo by: George Piola

Pirelli has booked exclusively for two days on the short circuit of Le Castellet because, together with that of Fiorano, it has an automatic irrigation system which allows a constant layer of water to be maintained on the asphalt for wet tire testing (even if it’s raining in France…).

The Milanese manufacturer usually struggles to develop rain tyres, due to the limited willingness of the teams to ride when the track is wet: in the Barcelona winter tests, Pirelli had wet the Montmelò track with tankers, but the team’s response was not adequate if not to look for the cross between the full wet and the intermediate.

Kubica will be called upon to evaluate various full wet and intermediate compounds with the aim of improving the warm up of the Cinturato tyre.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The work will be continued on 6 and 7 December by Ferrari which will call the two starting drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to the track to continue development only on the intermediates, while a resolution of the wet tires will take place at the beginning of February again on the Paul Ricard short.