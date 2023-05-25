The recent agreement between Honda and Aston Martin Racing, which will use the Japanese power unit starting from the 2026 season, holds sway in the Monaco paddock. The team is called to take a leap forward, a process that has already begun with a search for personnel who will be dedicated to the creation of the rear axle, a detail now supplied by Mercedes together with the power unit. Team principal Mike Krack did not hide his satisfaction with an agreement that will project the team among the top teams.

“It’s a great opportunity for us – he commented – there is a very important aspect that emerges when reading the PU 2026 regulation, and that is the importance of the integration between chassis and engine. If you have the possibility of being able to count on an exclusive partner, the exchange of data is much wider, you can have much more information first regarding energy management, you can optimize the aerodynamic configuration, you work on two fronts thanks to a much broader collaboration.

This is what awaits the team in the future, but above all there is a very first level present. In Monaco, Aston Martin has important objectives, and Krack is not hiding it.

“Victory? Well, that would be nice and let’s say yes, we have a great car and let’s say that after the simulator sessions we were all a bit exhilarated. But we must not forget our opponents. It’s true that there aren’t that many straights here, just as it’s true that we’ve never seen Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes in a high downforce configuration. I don’t think it will be easy, but if we are always 100% without making mistakes… who knows”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

As per tradition, the Monaco Grand Prix actually starts on Saturday in the qualifying session, and Krack warned the team, especially about the risk of making mistakes. “We all know how important it is to start in the very first positions here, if you don’t sprint in the first two rows it becomes almost impossible to aim for success. So the first step is undoubtedly to do a good qualifying, which means preparing it in the best possible way in the free practice sessions”.

“In Miami we made some mistakes that we must avoid repeating, for that we need to be cautious, but if we keep our feet on the ground and work 100% without making mistakes, then I think we have everything to aim for a great weekend. If I think back to a year ago, we weren’t even able to imagine being able to aim for a victory in Monaco, so a lot of good has been done, but it takes very little time to throw everything to the winds”.

