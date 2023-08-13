In the middle of the summer break that is observing the entire Formula 1, it makes a certain impression to think of Aston Martin Racing and realize that it is in third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, chased just 5 points behind Ferrari.

The AMR23s, especially the one driven by a polished Fernando Alonso eager to show certain people – yes, the very ones who were ousted a few days ago by Luca de Meo at the Alpine – that he is a strong, integrity-hungry driver great results despite the fact that the identity card speaks of an age that has already surpassed 40 years.

Fernando took home several podiums in the first 8 races, taking Aston Martin to be the undisputed second force in the first half of the season, at least until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. From that weekend onwards, Mercedes, Ferrari and even McLaren achieved better results than the Silverstone team, but also a continuity of performance that Aston Martin was unable to match.

A full-blown overtaking, which first earned Mercedes the one in the Constructors’ World Championship, then allowed Ferrari to make up for it and see third position just a step away. 247 points for Mercedes against 196 for Aston Martin and 191 for Ferrari. This leads, at least at first glance, to consider Aston Martin a sort of small disappointment.

At Silverstone, on the other hand, they never forget where this group started from. The difficulties encountered in 2022 are also present in the new factories built by the team thanks to the investments of Lawrence Stroll, head of the consortium that bought the team.

While their rivals have managed to improve significantly, Aston Martin has not done the same. The AMR23s have been updated, but the news hasn’t given the desired results. At this point the drivers are waiting for the next ones, who should already arrive at Zandvoort, to see if they will be able to fight again for the podium with the teams fighting for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“You have to avoid making updates for the sake of making them, because it’s very easy to fall into this trap,” said Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack. “It is very important to understand what is being done before doing it and I think it is also thanks to many good people that we waited for one more race to understand how they went rather than inserting them immediately blindly. We are certainly not stopping making updates, we will continue to develop the AMR23 and to do so until the end of our program”.

Mike Krack, Team Principal of the Aston Martin F1 Team, on the pit wall Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We don’t have any magic wand. We would like to, but we don’t have it. We have established a development plan which is based on the continuous development of the car. And we are following it. It is clear that we have to see which direction to take depending on what we happens”.

“In all the races we have updates. You will see the list that will be issued by the FIA ​​in Zandvoort. You will see and certainly you will be able to notice the new components written next to our name”.

A first half of the season, the one archived at Spa-Francorchamps, which must not generate disappointments, but enthusiasm and the desire to push even further. Krack pointed out where the team was at the same time last season. A leap forward of exceptional proportions.

“After 10-12 races we have the opportunity to take stock of the situation. We have 10 times more points than we had in this stage compared to last year. We are third in the Constructors’ World Championship. So expectations increase with the results, but not we must forget where we come from. And in all of this we must continue to push, push for development. We must also realize that we have made great strides and that it is important to stop and look at things, at the objectives that have been achieved”.

“At the beginning of the year, when we made podiums in series, I always repeated that much tougher times would come and that they would arrive much sooner than we wanted. But this is the reality of Formula 1, which is very competitive. Very soon the teams begin to develop their respective single-seaters a lot and on the track you see hierarchical changes in terms of performance”.

“To stay in the position you are in, you need hard work, and a huge amount. Everyone is pushing hard. So we knew it wasn’t going to be that easy all season,”