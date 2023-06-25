After a disappointing weekend in Barcelona, ​​which ended with a sixth and seventh place more than a minute from the top, it was essential for Aston Martin not to feel the pinch and quickly return to pre-Spain levels, when it had shown itself able to actively fight for the podium.

In Canada, the AMR23 did not disappoint, both in qualifying and in the race, conquering in both cases a precious and significant second place which, added to the ninth position obtained by Lance Stroll, made it possible to shorten the gap in the constructors’ standings from Mercedes.

While it is true that the Canadian track did not represent the ideal hunting ground for the team with the star, just as Ferrari complicated its own life by having to come back after a shady qualifying, according to Mike Krack second place testified to the goodness of the new technical package, which should also allow him to take a step forward in fast corners.

In fact, Aston Martin showed up in Montreal with an important package of updates, undoubtedly the most substantial introduced up to now by the British team. The most evident change has been made in the innermost part of the sides, with the “slide” which now has a descending section further back – and consequently steeper – than in the previous configuration.

Alongside the work done on the upper part of the sides, the technical group also attempted to optimize the lower area, with a narrower bodywork in order to create a channel to convey a greater flow of air towards the rear of the single-seater. An extensive study was also dedicated to the floor, especially to the more advanced area: the side deflectors have been slightly reworked, as has the leading edge of the tunnel entrance, which now has more curved lines.

The new vent for the hot air is also easy to spot, with a narrow and wide opening in the final part of the fin, which recalls a solution introduced last year by Haas.

News that, according to Krack, should bring tangible improvements even in fast corners, what proved to be the Achilles heel of the AMR23 in Spain, also thanks to a wrong set-up at the beginning of the weekend which then compressed most of the weekend . Austria could already be a first testing ground for these updates, but the real test will come at Silverstone, a track that puts the efficiency qualities of a single-seater to the test.

A track where the single-seaters have to generate a lot of downforce in the corners but without sacrificing top speeds, one of the other aspects in which the English car showed some shortcomings compared to its rivals, especially without the new front wing introduced in Baku.

“I’m not concerned as I believe we have seen the latest updates, which appear to be working as intended. And there are some tracks where there are a lot of high speed corners and I think in the high speed corners we will improve. It hasn’t been seen in Canada, there aren’t many fast corners, but there are a lot of braking points. So we’re actually looking forward to addressing them [le prossime gare]”, explained the Aston Martin Team Principal.

For the English team it will be an important challenge, where according to Krack Red Bull will show its potential and its advantage over the competition in a more marked way, without forgetting Mercedes, which last year had already shown that it can have its say at Silverstone . “I believe in these circuits I think we will see the true strength of Red Bull. And we’ll also have a better indication of how far we are,” added Krack.