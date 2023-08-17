Alonso has a reputation for being a difficult customer and eager to expand his influence within a team, a reputation that was born mainly in his spells at McLaren.

The double world champion joined Aston Martin in 2023 after two seasons at Alpine, keen to secure a multi-year deal with the Lawrence Stroll-owned outfit.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Krack said the team and Alonso work in harmony and believes the transparent relationship with the 42-year-old is key to a productive process within the Silverstone team.

“I don’t think we have to manage each other, because he’s a member of the team, like all of us,” replied Krack when asked if there’s a sign of Alonso’s reputation for being a difficult driver to manage.

“It’s obvious that he’s the most exposed and the one with the highest profile, so it’s obvious that you listen to what he does and care about what he says, and everything else.”

“But he knows we want to do it together. And we are also humble and honest if we fail to achieve the goals we have set or perhaps he expects from us.”

“So, I think the key for us at this stage is to have as open and transparent a relationship as possible. To work together face-to-face, without saying who the manager is. And it’s worked quite well so far.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing AMR23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing AMR23 Photo by: Erik Junius

The Silverstone outfit has had an extraordinary surge in performance this year, moving from seventh place in 2022 to third in the constructors’ championship as we head into the summer break.

Alonso has played a key role in getting the most out of the competitive AMR23 the team has developed for this season, achieving six podium finishes so far.

Krack believes Aston Martin can only benefit from the fact that Alonso, who is contesting his 20th season in F1, can also provide behind-the-scenes guidance.

“The collaboration has always been great,” acknowledged Krack. “And I think the most important aspect is that he knows the weaknesses of the car and that we have analyzed them together.”

“So we know what to expect and we decide many things together. And this is fundamental, because if you have a person like him, with this experience, with this intelligence, with this desire, you have to involve him, because if you do, you only gain”.

“This is the path we try to follow. Not saying: ‘You are just the pilot’, but trying to get all this, even the positivity, that he can bring. And I think this helps a lot”.