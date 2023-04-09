Vettel retired late last year after a 15-year career that saw him win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.

The German thus concluded his F1 journey, which also included a long spell at Ferrari, with two years in the midfield group as an Aston Martin driver, where he failed to find success, apart from a solitary podium in 2021 in Baku.

But just as Aston have made a big leap forward for 2023, Vettel can’t reap the rewards of two seasons spent trying to help the ambitious Lawrence Stroll-led team get into the top pack.

According to Team Principal Mike Krack, Vettel can take some credit for the team’s current form, which has seen it claim three consecutive podium finishes thanks to the German’s replacement Fernando Alonso.

“I believe that [Vettel] has its merits for the car’s current situation. Because we had many, many meetings last year where he gave us suggestions saying, ‘Do this, do that or don’t do this with the new car.’ So, I think it has his merits,” Krack explained.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked whether Vettel retired too early, Krack stressed that the 35-year-old had thought carefully about his decision: “Well, whether he retired too early or too late, that’s something you have to ask him.”

“And then we have to respect the decision he made. He thought a lot before making that decision. And if it’s a shame for him, yes or no, I think you should ask him that.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, celebrates 10th place in his last race standing in his car in parc ferme Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

When the same question was asked of Alonso, the Spaniard smiled mischievously: “I don’t know if it could have made Aston Martin that fast, so you never know!”.

Alonso is currently third in the standings after three consecutive podium finishes in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, while teammate Lance Stroll is sixth.

The Silverstone outfit occupy second place in the constructors’ championship after three races, ahead of Mercedes by nine points.