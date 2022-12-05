Alonso was given permission by Alpine to drive an unsponsored Aston Martin AMR22 in testing at the Abu Dhabi track at the end of the season, giving the Spaniard a head start in getting to know his new team.

Furthermore, Alonso could have other opportunities to run with the 2022 car when Pirelli begins the test program for the 2024 tires in the new year.

“It was very, very impressive with the efficiency of the message transmission,” said Mike Krack of the double world champion’s first outing in Abu Dhabi.

“He was always straight to the point, very open and transparent. We are very happy with how the day went.”

Asked for a comparison between Alonso and his predecessor Sebastian Vettel, Krack said: “They are different because they have different backgrounds. One is Latino, the other is German and that makes a big difference, na what they have in common is the attention, a willingness to improve and progress. There are some similarities, but also some differences.”

Krack then wanted to highlight how it is already clear that Alonso will be a motivator for the team.

“When I talk about Fernando I always think of that image from the Mexican Grand Prix, his frustration at not finishing seventh. This is an example of dedication and motivation.”

“If you have someone with that passion and that will to win, then he’s going to have an impact on the team. We saw it clearly: everyone was really happy to have this guy in the car.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Krack has hinted that Alonso could remain at Aston Martin even after his retirement as an F1 driver.

“We’ve already had some great conversations with him. In my opinion, our relationship can continue over time. Fernando has joined us as an integral part of the team and we need to see how the situation develops. But I think he can play an important role. in the future of the team”.

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows agrees Alonso can make a significant contribution to moving the team forward.

“From a technical point of view it’s important to have riders who are able to give good feedback,” said Fallows.

“I don’t say positive feedback, because that’s not always the case, but good feedback and the ability to describe how you feel in the car is very important to us.”

“We are very lucky because Lance is also very good in this sense. I don’t think Seb’s departure has caused us to lose anything in particular, but we want to produce a significantly better car for next year. We want to see this progress.”