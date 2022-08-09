The summer break of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship seemed to be calm, smooth, free of twists and turns. In short, a few jolts. Instead, it was the immediate scene of one of the most sensational driver market movements of recent years: the passage of Fernando Alonso from Alpine to Aston Martin.

The British team had learned of Sebastian Vettel’s wishes only a few hours earlier. The 4-time world champion had announced his retirement at the end of the season, thus leaving Aston Martin Racing without its flagship driver, the image driver.

The position left vacant by the former Ferrari driver was, however, immediately filled by the agreement signed by the team headed by Mike Krack and the Asturian. The proposal for a 2-year contract made to Fernando turned out to be fundamental, while Alpine had stopped at one and then put Oscar Piastri in the car from 2024.

The Aston Martin team principal has returned to talk about the signing of Fernando Alonso a few days after the announcement of the agreement. An addition that promises to be very important for the future of the team.

“Fernando has an incredible killer instinct. Regardless of everything, you know that Fernando will always give you his best: he will always push 100 percent, he will always get the most out of the car and the team.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“His way of racing is exceptional: a formidable combination of confidence, instinct and intelligence. Fernando’s signing is a clear declaration of intent for Aston Martin F1. We are not on the grid to make up the numbers. win”.

Krack confirms that Alonso’s engagement is truly a declaration of intent. The goal is to bring the team to fight for the highest levels of Formula 1, emerging from the mediocrity in which it has sunk over the last two seasons after a very promising 2020. But then the team was still called Racing Point …

“We are on our way to the front row and Fernando’s decision to join us on this journey – to have a driver of his caliber who believes in the Aston Martin F1 project – is a great compliment to our team and the work we are doing. “.

“Fernando will be very demanding with us, he will ask a lot of us, but that is to be expected from a multiple world champion. Fernando will be a driving force in our climb together and, like all team members, I am looking forward to working with The prospect of having Fernando and Lance in the car next year is extremely exciting, “finished Krack.